According to the representatives of the "I want to live" project, the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region captured more than a hundred soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, who voluntarily agreed to lay down their arms.

What is known about the capture of more than a hundred soldiers of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

It is noted that a company of Russian soldiers decided to surrender after the military leadership of the aggressor country abandoned them to their own devices.

It is emphasized that the commanders simply left more than a hundred soldiers, after which they decided to surrender to the Ukrainian military.

You can understand them, it is difficult to conduct military operations when you are commanded by autocrats and embezzlers, and the flanks are "covered" by Kadyrov bandits who abandon everyone and everything in order not to be captured themselves - explain the representatives of "I want to live". Share

The project also mentioned the name of the Russian general Lapin, who in 2022 was responsible for the defense of the Kharkiv region, and now is responsible for the defense of Kursk.

What is happening in the territory of the Kursk region against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces

Journalists of The New York Times note that it will be difficult for the Ukrainian military to maintain the positions taken under control in the Kursk region, which the Russian invaders can attack simultaneously from several sides.

However, the transfer of reserves by the Russian occupiers from the key areas of the front in Ukraine will depend on how long the Ukrainian military will be able to hold them.

According to retired Major General Mick Ryan, a senior researcher in military research at the Australian Lowy Institute, and Serhiy Kuzan, head of the independent research group Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will need to expand or maintain territorial gains in Kurshchyna in a fairly long-term perspective in order to force the command Russian occupiers to transfer significant forces from the battlefield in Ukraine.

However, analysts warn that holding positions that can be attacked from multiple sides will be difficult.

In particular, Kuzan noted that the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, among other things, are vulnerable to aviators of the Russian occupiers.

According to him, such dynamics "immediately encourage the use of aviation, guided bombs and ballistic missiles."

At the same time, American officials say that Russia has withdrawn some infantry units from Ukraine to the Kursk region.

However, they said they did not see the Kremlin committing the armored battalions that the United States believes Russia will need to repel the invasion.