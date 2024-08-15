Ukraine has an exclusively defensive goal during the offensive in Kurshchyna — Podolyak

During the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region, Ukraine is interested in the actual destruction of many Russian military facilities and the formation of a security belt around the Ukrainian borders.

Podolyak named the main objectives of the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region

As Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the OP, noted, Ukraine is interested in the actual destruction of many military facilities of the Russian Federation, pushing the remnants of Russian troops beyond the lines that make it possible to launch artillery and ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Also, one of the goals is the destruction of military logistics and infrastructure (including storage bases, training centers, places of concentration of equipment).

At the same time, Podolyak emphasized that Ukraine and Russia are fighting different wars that have clear legal definitions.

If Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine with the aim of killing civilians and occupying its territory, which is an unconditional war crime, then Ukraine is conducting an exclusively defensive war, including on the territory of the aggressor, to ensure the protection of its own population, which is its unconditional right. Mykhailo Podolyak Adviser to the OP chairman

What is known about the successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Kursk region.

According to analysts and observers, the Ukrainian military is approaching the Glushkiv district.

In particular, the Ukrainian military took control of several more settlements approximately 17 kilometers from Hlushkovo.

On August 14, a video of the removal of the Russian tricolor from the cultural center in the village of Vnezapne, Koreniv district, was circulated on social networks.

In addition, a video of the lowering of the Russian flag from the cultural center also appeared from the village of Lyubimivka.