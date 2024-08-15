Ukraine has an exclusively defensive goal during the offensive in Kurshchyna — Podolyak

During the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region, Ukraine is interested in the actual destruction of many Russian military facilities and the formation of a security belt around the Ukrainian borders.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has a defensive goal during the Kurshchyna offensive, aimed at destroying Russian military facilities and creating a security zone.
- The main objectives of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region are to dislodge Russian troops, destroy military logistics and infrastructure.
- Ukraine is waging a defensive war, protecting its population from Russian aggression on the aggressor's territory.
- Ukrainian troops are moving forward in Kurshchyna, controlling more and more settlements and gaining success in military operations.
Podolyak named the main objectives of the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region
As Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the OP, noted, Ukraine is interested in the actual destruction of many military facilities of the Russian Federation, pushing the remnants of Russian troops beyond the lines that make it possible to launch artillery and ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.
Also, one of the goals is the destruction of military logistics and infrastructure (including storage bases, training centers, places of concentration of equipment).
In the border regions of #Russia, including #Kursk region, Ukrainians deal exclusively with security-related tasks. #Ukraine is not interested in occupying these territories. But it is interested in the actual destruction of many Russian military facilities, pushing the remnants…— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 15, 2024
At the same time, Podolyak emphasized that Ukraine and Russia are fighting different wars that have clear legal definitions.
What is known about the successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Kursk region.
According to analysts and observers, the Ukrainian military is approaching the Glushkiv district.
In particular, the Ukrainian military took control of several more settlements approximately 17 kilometers from Hlushkovo.
On August 14, a video of the removal of the Russian tricolor from the cultural center in the village of Vnezapne, Koreniv district, was circulated on social networks.
In addition, a video of the lowering of the Russian flag from the cultural center also appeared from the village of Lyubimivka.
It is reported that as of the end of August 14, Ukrainian troops are present in Vnezapny and Gordiivka, but the status of Uspenivka and Viktorivka "remains in question." Fighting also continues in the village of Snagost, a little north of Vnezapny.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-