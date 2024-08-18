Over the past few days, the Ukrainian military destroyed two bridges in the Kursk region that crossed the Seim River. For the Russians, this brings very little positive.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the bridges in Kurshchyna by the Armed Forces of Ukraine limits the logistical capabilities of the Russian army, creating a strategic advantage for the Ukrainian military in offensive operations.
- By blowing up the bridges on the Seim River, the Ukrainian troops have trapped the Russian army and hindered their ability to quickly reinforce units, leading to difficulties in moving equipment and supplies for the Russian troops.
- The destruction of the bridges prevents the Russians from creating pontoon crossings, further consolidating the advantage for the Ukrainian military in continuing their advance and occupying new strategic positions along the Seim River.
- The precise air strikes conducted by the Ukrainian Air Force have significantly impacted the enemy's logistical capabilities, thanks to the professionalism and results of the pilots involved in the destruction of the second bridge in the Kursk region.
- The strategic gains for the AFU from the destruction of bridges in Kurshchyna highlight the effective military tactics employed to create a decisive advantage and control over the battlefield, depriving the enemy of essential supply routes.
The destruction of two bridges in Kurshchyna by the AFU will become a trap for the Russian army
The destruction of two bridges was confirmed by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, explained what problems this creates for the Russian army.
In the Kursk region, the second bridge across the Seim River was destroyed. It was located in the village of Zvanne, which is about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
The advantage of blowing up bridges is that the Russian army will not be able to quickly transfer reinforcements, and in the meantime, the Ukrainian military will be able to continue offensive operations.
Defense forces will be able to occupy new lines, in particular, along the Seim River, and also create appropriate positions to control the river coast. This, again, will not give the Russians the opportunity to build pontoon crossings.
Russian troops are actually trapped there. Because it is unlikely that Russia will have time to promptly transfer reinforcements and ensure the transfer of these reinforcements through the destroyed bridges.
Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported on August 18, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise air strikes.
This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-