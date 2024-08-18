Over the past few days, the Ukrainian military destroyed two bridges in the Kursk region that crossed the Seim River. For the Russians, this brings very little positive.

The destruction of two bridges in Kurshchyna by the AFU will become a trap for the Russian army

The destruction of two bridges was confirmed by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, explained what problems this creates for the Russian army.

In the Kursk region, the second bridge across the Seim River was destroyed. It was located in the village of Zvanne, which is about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The second bridge was blown up in order to trap the enemy on this bridgehead, to cut him off from supplies. Bridges undermine Russian logistics. It is obvious that the largest logistics connections pass through the bridges. It is unlikely that the Russians will be able to quickly create pontoon crossings to change the situation. Oleksandr Musienko Head of the Center for Military Legal Studies

The advantage of blowing up bridges is that the Russian army will not be able to quickly transfer reinforcements, and in the meantime, the Ukrainian military will be able to continue offensive operations.

Difficulties have already arisen. Complicated logistical connection, you can't pull up equipment, weapons and manpower - the same. Conditions have been created so that the Russians, who are currently operating in this direction, either surrender or lose the ability to resist. As a result, Ukrainian forces can continue their advance. Share

Defense forces will be able to occupy new lines, in particular, along the Seim River, and also create appropriate positions to control the river coast. This, again, will not give the Russians the opportunity to build pontoon crossings.

Russian troops are actually trapped there. Because it is unlikely that Russia will have time to promptly transfer reinforcements and ensure the transfer of these reinforcements through the destroyed bridges.

Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported on August 18, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise air strikes.

This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.