The expert explained the strategic gains of the AFU from the destruction of two bridges in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The expert explained the strategic gains of the AFU from the destruction of two bridges in Kurshchyna

Kurshchyna
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian military destroyed two bridges in the Kursk region that crossed the Seim River. For the Russians, this brings very little positive.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of the bridges in Kurshchyna by the Armed Forces of Ukraine limits the logistical capabilities of the Russian army, creating a strategic advantage for the Ukrainian military in offensive operations.
  • By blowing up the bridges on the Seim River, the Ukrainian troops have trapped the Russian army and hindered their ability to quickly reinforce units, leading to difficulties in moving equipment and supplies for the Russian troops.
  • The destruction of the bridges prevents the Russians from creating pontoon crossings, further consolidating the advantage for the Ukrainian military in continuing their advance and occupying new strategic positions along the Seim River.
  • The precise air strikes conducted by the Ukrainian Air Force have significantly impacted the enemy's logistical capabilities, thanks to the professionalism and results of the pilots involved in the destruction of the second bridge in the Kursk region.
  • The strategic gains for the AFU from the destruction of bridges in Kurshchyna highlight the effective military tactics employed to create a decisive advantage and control over the battlefield, depriving the enemy of essential supply routes.

The destruction of two bridges in Kurshchyna by the AFU will become a trap for the Russian army

The destruction of two bridges was confirmed by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, explained what problems this creates for the Russian army.

In the Kursk region, the second bridge across the Seim River was destroyed. It was located in the village of Zvanne, which is about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The second bridge was blown up in order to trap the enemy on this bridgehead, to cut him off from supplies. Bridges undermine Russian logistics. It is obvious that the largest logistics connections pass through the bridges. It is unlikely that the Russians will be able to quickly create pontoon crossings to change the situation.

Oleksandr Musienko

Oleksandr Musienko

Head of the Center for Military Legal Studies

The advantage of blowing up bridges is that the Russian army will not be able to quickly transfer reinforcements, and in the meantime, the Ukrainian military will be able to continue offensive operations.

Difficulties have already arisen. Complicated logistical connection, you can't pull up equipment, weapons and manpower - the same. Conditions have been created so that the Russians, who are currently operating in this direction, either surrender or lose the ability to resist. As a result, Ukrainian forces can continue their advance.

Defense forces will be able to occupy new lines, in particular, along the Seim River, and also create appropriate positions to control the river coast. This, again, will not give the Russians the opportunity to build pontoon crossings.

Russian troops are actually trapped there. Because it is unlikely that Russia will have time to promptly transfer reinforcements and ensure the transfer of these reinforcements through the destroyed bridges.

Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported on August 18, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise air strikes.

This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.

Thanks again to the pilots for their professionalism and results! Together - to victory, - said Mykola Oleschuk.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians are panicking because of the destroyed bridge in Kurshchyna and the "cut off" part of the district
The bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force of the AFU released a video of the destruction of the bridge in Kurshchyna
Mykola Oleschuk
The Air Force
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of another bridge of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video
Mykola Oleschuk
Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of another bridge of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?