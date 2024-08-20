Satellite photos of the destroyed bridge across the Seim River in Kurshchyna appeared
Source:  Radio Svoboda

A pontoon crossing built by the Russian military across the Seim River in Russia's Kursk Region has disappeared. Smoke from a possible explosion is visible near the bridge.

  • Satellite photos record the disappearance of a pontoon crossing over the Seim River in the Kursk region of Russia.
  • There are suspicions of a possible explosion near the bridge, which may explain its disappearance.
  • Ukrainian troops are actively blowing up bridges in Kurshchyna, which may affect the defense of Russian groups in the area.
  • Analytical data confirm active hostilities near the Seim River.

What is the condition of the bridge across the Seim River in Kurshchyna

As you can see in the published photos taken on August 19, smoke was detected 500 meters from the pontoon crossing between the villages of Zvanne and Hlushkovo.

Earlier, the flare near the crossing was noticed by the satellites of the NASA FIRMS system, which record fires on the Earth's surface.

Another pontoon bridge, built to the east of the village of Glushkove, in the picture from August 19, is currently there.

Previously, satellite images showed that the Russian military was able to build two pontoon crossings across the Seym River in the Kursk region, where the Armed Forces destroyed two fixed bridges.

The Armed Forces approached the Seim River in Kurshchyn

According to Juliana Roepke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, since August 16, the Ukrainian military has been detonating bridges across the Seim River in the Hlushkiv district in Kurshchyna.

Some analysts wrote that this could cut off groups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, since the district is surrounded by the territory of Ukraine from the west and south. In response, Russia organizes pontoon crossings and defends the remaining passage in the east, Röpke emphasizes.

According to his information, the villages of Snagost and Apanasivka are currently under the control of the Ukrainian military, and the distance to the Seim River is about 5 km.

A little further to the north, battles continue for the district center — the city of Koreneve.

