According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military currently controls more than 1,250 square kilometers of the territory of the Kursk region and 92 settlements in the region.
What is known about the expansion of the control of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
The President noted that the offensive operation in Kurshchyna becomes the biggest contribution to the process of freeing Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity.
He added that he cannot yet talk about which units of the Armed Forces are participating in the offensive operation in Kurshchyna.
Ukraine destroyed the Kremlin's narratives about "red lines"
The president emphasized that Ukraine proved with the offensive in the Kursk region that there are no so-called Russian "red lines".
He noted that if the Western partners had heard a few months ago about Ukraine's intention to launch an offensive in Kurshchyna, they would have said that the crossing of the "reddest" of all Russian red lines.
Therefore, as Zelenskyy added, no one had heard of Ukraine's preparation for such actions.
Now the success of the Ukrainian soldiers speaks for itself: the inability of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to defend his territory speaks volumes.
The President emphasized that active preventive defense of Ukraine is the most effective countermeasure against Russian terror.
Zelensky drew attention to the fact that in war "everything depends on the courage" of both Ukraine and its partners.
