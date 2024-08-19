Zelenskyy announced the increase in the population centers in Kurshchyna under the control of the Armed Forces
Zelenskyy announced the increase in the population centers in Kurshchyna under the control of the Armed Forces

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military currently controls more than 1,250 square kilometers of the territory of the Kursk region and 92 settlements in the region.

What is known about the expansion of the control of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Ukrainian soldiers continue the defensive operation in certain areas of the Kursk region. Today, our forces control more than 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements. We are continuing to strengthen our positions, stabilize certain areas, and replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine, - Zelenskyi emphasized.

The President noted that the offensive operation in Kurshchyna becomes the biggest contribution to the process of freeing Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity.

We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation, and this is a significant result, and this is one of our goals, and our actions are ongoing, - Zelensky emphasized.

He added that he cannot yet talk about which units of the Armed Forces are participating in the offensive operation in Kurshchyna.

But I am grateful to each unit. I want to thank our heroes on behalf of all of us. Now the Russian border opposite our Sumy region is largely cleared of the presence of the Russian army. And this is also among the goals of our operation, tactical goals - the head of state emphasized.

Ukraine destroyed the Kremlin's narratives about "red lines"

The president emphasized that Ukraine proved with the offensive in the Kursk region that there are no so-called Russian "red lines".

He noted that if the Western partners had heard a few months ago about Ukraine's intention to launch an offensive in Kurshchyna, they would have said that the crossing of the "reddest" of all Russian red lines.

Therefore, as Zelenskyy added, no one had heard of Ukraine's preparation for such actions.

Now the success of the Ukrainian soldiers speaks for itself: the inability of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to defend his territory speaks volumes.

The President emphasized that active preventive defense of Ukraine is the most effective countermeasure against Russian terror.

We now have an extremely important ideological change, namely: the whole naive, illusory concept of the so-called red lines in relation to Russia, which dominated the assessments of the war by some partners, crumbled these days somewhere under Sudzhya, - Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that in war "everything depends on the courage" of both Ukraine and its partners.

It is important that the partners are synchronous with us in this determination, and then there will be no other step left for Russia, except for a just peace, - emphasized the president.

