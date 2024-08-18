Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's partners to speed up the delivery of announced military aid
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's partners to speed up the delivery of announced military aid

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskiy
Читати українською

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an evening video message on August 18, called on international partners to speed up the logistics of announced military aid packages.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskiy urges international partners to accelerate the delivery of announced military aid packages to Ukraine.
  • The use of Western weapons is essential in weakening Russian troops and bringing an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
  • Efficient logistics and timely supply of weapons are crucial for Ukraine in protecting its independence and achieving a just peace in the east of the country.
  • Zelenskiy highlights the significance of long-range combat in addressing strategic challenges and ensuring the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces in defending their independence.
  • Despite challenges, Ukraine continues diplomatic negotiations with partner countries like the United States, Great Britain, and France to secure necessary weapons and support for a lasting peace.

Zelenskiy addressed the partner countries of Ukraine

Zelenskiy shared news from the front.

Sirskyi has just given a report. And with regard to the situation in the east of Ukraine, and with regard to the operation in the Kursk region, and with regard to the "exchange fund", with regard to the equipment of our brigades — the equipment of our reserves: these are both shells and weapons. In all directions, our guys are well done.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

President of Ukraine

But, according to him, the supply from partners needs to be accelerated.

We really ask. There are no holidays in war. Solutions are needed, timely logistics of announced packages are needed. In particular, I am now addressing the United States, Great Britain, and France.

Zelenskiy appealed to Western partners

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an evening video message on August 17, called on Ukrainian partners to lift restrictions on the use of weapons, stressing the importance of making this decision.

The President emphasized that the issue of permission to use Western weapons obtained by Ukraine is key to weakening the position of Russian troops and speeding up the end of the war.

Long-range combat for our forces is the answer to all the most important, all the most strategic questions of this war.

According to him, the lack of permission from Western partners to use their weapons on the territory of Russia currently compensates for the courage and resilience of our soldiers.

And we could reliably deprive the occupier of any opportunity to advance, to sow ruins, if our range were sufficient.

Zelenskiy also expressed gratitude to Britain for the assistance provided, but noted that the situation with the supply of weapons has somewhat slowed down. He stated that Ukraine will continue to conduct diplomatic negotiations with its partners in order to obtain the necessary weapons and achieve a just peace.

Because long-range is really a fundamental thing for us. And the whole world sees how effective Ukrainians — all our people — are when they defend their independence.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyi showed Ukrainian weapons that mercilessly hit Russia — video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky disclosed the details of the conversation with Syrsky regarding the situation at the front
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Vladimir Zelensky and Oleksandr Syrsky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?