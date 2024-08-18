Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's partners to speed up the delivery of announced military aid

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an evening video message on August 18, called on international partners to speed up the logistics of announced military aid packages.
Zelenskiy addressed the partner countries of Ukraine
Zelenskiy shared news from the front.
But, according to him, the supply from partners needs to be accelerated.
Zelenskiy appealed to Western partners
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an evening video message on August 17, called on Ukrainian partners to lift restrictions on the use of weapons, stressing the importance of making this decision.
The President emphasized that the issue of permission to use Western weapons obtained by Ukraine is key to weakening the position of Russian troops and speeding up the end of the war.
Long-range combat for our forces is the answer to all the most important, all the most strategic questions of this war.
According to him, the lack of permission from Western partners to use their weapons on the territory of Russia currently compensates for the courage and resilience of our soldiers.
Zelenskiy also expressed gratitude to Britain for the assistance provided, but noted that the situation with the supply of weapons has somewhat slowed down. He stated that Ukraine will continue to conduct diplomatic negotiations with its partners in order to obtain the necessary weapons and achieve a just peace.
