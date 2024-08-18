Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's partners to speed up the delivery of announced military aid

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an evening video message on August 18, called on international partners to speed up the logistics of announced military aid packages.

Zelenskiy shared news from the front.

Sirskyi has just given a report. And with regard to the situation in the east of Ukraine, and with regard to the operation in the Kursk region, and with regard to the "exchange fund", with regard to the equipment of our brigades — the equipment of our reserves: these are both shells and weapons. In all directions, our guys are well done. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

But, according to him, the supply from partners needs to be accelerated.

We really ask. There are no holidays in war. Solutions are needed, timely logistics of announced packages are needed. In particular, I am now addressing the United States, Great Britain, and France. Share

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an evening video message on August 17, called on Ukrainian partners to lift restrictions on the use of weapons, stressing the importance of making this decision.

The President emphasized that the issue of permission to use Western weapons obtained by Ukraine is key to weakening the position of Russian troops and speeding up the end of the war.

Long-range combat for our forces is the answer to all the most important, all the most strategic questions of this war.

According to him, the lack of permission from Western partners to use their weapons on the territory of Russia currently compensates for the courage and resilience of our soldiers.

And we could reliably deprive the occupier of any opportunity to advance, to sow ruins, if our range were sufficient. Share

Zelenskiy also expressed gratitude to Britain for the assistance provided, but noted that the situation with the supply of weapons has somewhat slowed down. He stated that Ukraine will continue to conduct diplomatic negotiations with its partners in order to obtain the necessary weapons and achieve a just peace.