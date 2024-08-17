President Volodymyr Zelenskyi released a video demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukrainian-made weapons, which are bringing victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
What is known about Ukrainian weapons, which have already become a headache for Russia
In particular, the video released by Zelensky shows naval UAVs, armored vehicles, missiles, long-range drones and Ukrainian-made artillery.
Zelenskyi added that Ukrainian developments clean the Black Sea, add strength to the state and destroy Russian potential.
The head of state also showed footage of the use of Ukrainian weapons - destruction of enemy equipment, anti-aircraft defense, strikes on enemy targets. In particular, the published video shows attacks on Russian plants and refineries, the destruction of enemy ships, and the sinking of the cruiser "Moskva" in the Black Sea.
What is known about the effectiveness of Ukrainian weapons in the war against the Russian Federation
According to Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, Ukraine already has its own development of long-range ballistic missiles.
Musiyenko noted that the operational-tactical complex "Point-U", which remains in service with Ukraine, is already technically and morally outdated even after several levels of modernization.
The analyst emphasized that currently Ukraine should concentrate resources and technical capabilities for the production of the multifunctional missile complex "Sapsan".
The missile used on the "Sapsan" has a flight range of up to 500 kilometers. In addition, the missile to the "Peregrine falcon" is more modern and more difficult to intercept.
Ukraine already has a successful case for the production of its own modern weapons. For example, the Neptune anti-ship missile, which has been improved and modernized.
