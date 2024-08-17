President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation at the front in Ukraine and the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky discussed the ongoing military resistance against Russian aggression with Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, highlighting Western weapons supplies and Ukrainian diplomats' strategic actions.
- Military analyst Kovalenko emphasized Kremlin's desperation and the ineffectiveness of Russian troops in the face of Ukrainian advances.
- The offensive operation in Kurshchyna signifies the strengthening of Ukraine's Defense Forces and the distressing position of the Russian military.
- Russian attempts to incite hysteria and nuclear threats reveal the aggressor's cornered state and Putin's reluctance to employ nuclear weapons.
- Syrskyi's report to Zelenskyy included details about the Armed Forces' efforts in Donetsk region and the offensive operation in Kursk region, emphasizing coordination with Western partners and the imprisonment of Russian military personnel.
What did Syrskyi report to Zelenskyi regarding the situation at the front and in Kurshchyna
It is noted that the head of the Armed Forces reported to the president about the situation in Donetsk region, where the Armed Forces are restraining the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk districts, as well as in other directions.
According to Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military is doing everything to destroy the Russian occupiers and repulse dozens of enemy assaults on the border.
The second topic of the report was the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.
The president also discussed with the commander-in-chief the supply of weapons from Western partners.
The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna drove the Kremlin into a final impasse
According to the military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, Russia's repeated nuclear threats show that the aggressor country is cornered and hopeless, but even under such conditions, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not dare to use nuclear weapons.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-