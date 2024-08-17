President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation at the front in Ukraine and the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna.

What did Syrskyi report to Zelenskyi regarding the situation at the front and in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the head of the Armed Forces reported to the president about the situation in Donetsk region, where the Armed Forces are restraining the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk districts, as well as in other directions.

According to Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military is doing everything to destroy the Russian occupiers and repulse dozens of enemy assaults on the border.

The second topic of the report was the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

As of today morning, there is a replenishment of the exchange fund for our state. Thank you to all the soldiers and commanders who take Russian military prisoners and thus bring the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer, - the head of state emphasized.

The president also discussed with the commander-in-chief the supply of weapons from Western partners.

The main thing is to limit the Russian offensive potential and our range. We are preparing appropriate instructions for Ukrainian diplomats, Zelenskyy added.

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna drove the Kremlin into a final impasse

According to the military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, Russia's repeated nuclear threats show that the aggressor country is cornered and hopeless, but even under such conditions, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not dare to use nuclear weapons.