Zelensky disclosed the details of the conversation with Syrsky regarding the situation at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky disclosed the details of the conversation with Syrsky regarding the situation at the front

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Vladimir Zelensky and Oleksandr Syrsky
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation at the front in Ukraine and the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky discussed the ongoing military resistance against Russian aggression with Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, highlighting Western weapons supplies and Ukrainian diplomats' strategic actions.
  • Military analyst Kovalenko emphasized Kremlin's desperation and the ineffectiveness of Russian troops in the face of Ukrainian advances.
  • The offensive operation in Kurshchyna signifies the strengthening of Ukraine's Defense Forces and the distressing position of the Russian military.
  • Russian attempts to incite hysteria and nuclear threats reveal the aggressor's cornered state and Putin's reluctance to employ nuclear weapons.
  • Syrskyi's report to Zelenskyy included details about the Armed Forces' efforts in Donetsk region and the offensive operation in Kursk region, emphasizing coordination with Western partners and the imprisonment of Russian military personnel.

What did Syrskyi report to Zelenskyi regarding the situation at the front and in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the head of the Armed Forces reported to the president about the situation in Donetsk region, where the Armed Forces are restraining the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk districts, as well as in other directions.

According to Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military is doing everything to destroy the Russian occupiers and repulse dozens of enemy assaults on the border.

The second topic of the report was the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

As of today morning, there is a replenishment of the exchange fund for our state. Thank you to all the soldiers and commanders who take Russian military prisoners and thus bring the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer, - the head of state emphasized.

The president also discussed with the commander-in-chief the supply of weapons from Western partners.

The main thing is to limit the Russian offensive potential and our range. We are preparing appropriate instructions for Ukrainian diplomats, Zelenskyy added.

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna drove the Kremlin into a final impasse

According to the military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, Russia's repeated nuclear threats show that the aggressor country is cornered and hopeless, but even under such conditions, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not dare to use nuclear weapons.

In the information space, nuclear hysteria is fueled to the maximum. But, it would seem, what is the point of doing this, if according to the Kremlin's official version, everything is under control in the Kursk region? In reality, nothing is under control. Russian soldiers continue to surrender. The zone of control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is expanding. Hlushkiv district is cut off from logistics and supply. Of course, unable to cope with the situation, the Russian troops turned on the mode of incitement and hysteria. To begin with, in the hope of the international community, to influence the pace of the offensive campaign, Kovalenko emphasizes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Punish Russia. Zelenskiy submitted to the Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Zelenskiy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Another Russian fake about Zelensky was denied in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyi showed Ukrainian weapons that mercilessly hit Russia — video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?