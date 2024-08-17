Analysts from the SPRAVDI Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security refuted another fake spread by Russian propagandists that allegedly high-ranking officials in the US are looking for a replacement for President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.

Russian propaganda spreads a fake about the desire of the US to replace Zelensky

The Center notes that Russian propagandists are spreading the new IPSO with reference to the statement of ex-CIA employee Larry Johnson that the US is allegedly considering the possibility of removing President Volodymyr Zelensky from power due to the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

It is noted that the purpose of this fake is to strengthen the recent denunciation of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the aggressor country about the alleged plans of the US to replace Zelensky with someone else.

At the same time, in their IPSO, Russian propagandists use the statement of ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson, convicted of molesting a minor, ex-UN inspector Scott Ritter and others.

These individuals have nothing to do with political circles or special services and have been working for Russian propaganda for years, which uses their former regalia and willingness to replicate anything, SPRAVDI emphasizes.

The Center explained that with the help of such an injection, the Russians want to strengthen the narrative about "external governance" and shake up the situation inside Ukraine.

What is known about other high-profile fakes of Russian propagandists

According to the head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC Andrii Kovalenko, Russia may be preparing a nuclear provocation at the Zaporizhzhia or Kursk NPPs in order to blame Ukraine for this.

Kovalenko noted that the Russians' intention to accuse the Ukrainian military of terrorism because of alleged plans to seize the Kursk NPP failed.

This is evidence that Russia may be preparing a terrorist attack, Kovalenko notes.

The false statements of Russian propaganda were also denied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The spokesman of the department, Georgy Tykhi, noted that there is another burst of crazy Russian propaganda about Ukraine's alleged plans to use "dirty bombs" or attack nuclear power plants.

We officially deny these false reports. Ukraine has neither the intention nor the ability to carry out any such actions. Russia should stop spreading dangerous lies, Tykhi emphasized.

Tychy added that Ukraine has always been and remains a loyal member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.