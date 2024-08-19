According to retired US Army Col. Robert Hamilton, professor of the Military College of the American military, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna has already forced the Russian occupiers to transfer part of their forces from the front in western Ukraine.
Points of attention
How Ukraine makes Russia pay for the unleashed criminal war
Hamilton emphasized that the breakthrough and offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna greatly embarrassed the criminal Kremlin leadership, which failed its own narratives that the alleged war against Ukraine does not create any real losses and threats for Russia.
However, according to him, it is still unlikely that the criminal regime of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will collapse as a result of further successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.
Borys Kaliskyi, operational director of the Prague Institute for Security Studies, claims that the collapse of the regime is unlikely at the moment.
He recalled that there were similar expectations during the mutiny of the "Wagner" PMC, but everything turned out the other way around.
How many troops will Russia need to return the lost territories in Kurshchyna
According to the military analyst and former spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vladyslav Seleznyov, on "Kyiv24", for radical changes in Kurshchyna, the Russian occupiers need a group of at least 50,000 people, which at the moment simply has nowhere to take them.
He noted that fighting is currently quite active in the east of Ukraine, because the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded to take control of the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
According to him, there are not too many enemy forces and means on the territory of the Kursk region. Seleznev assumes that up to 20,000 personnel may be stationed there in total.
