According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved minor progress during August 21 as a result of the Kurshchyna offensive.

What is known about the recent successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

In particular, analysts remind that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck several pontoon crossings and bridgeheads of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the area of the Seim River.

It is assumed that HIMARS MLRS were used during a series of strikes.

However, according to bloggers, the Ukrainian military used small-diameter aviation cluster bombs.

Analysts refer to geolocation footage as of August 21 and note that drone operators of the 155th Marine Brigade (Pacific Fleet, Eastern Military District) are striking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vyshnivka and its surroundings (south of Korenevo and 14 km from international border), which confirms the advance of Ukrainian troops deep into the settlement and beyond its borders.

One Russian military blogger stated that a reinforced platoon of Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully attacked from Vyshnyvka in the direction of Komarivka (southwest of Korenevo and 12 km from the international border).

Artillery of the ZSU

Allegedly, the strikes of Russian UAVs and the fire of anti-tank guided missiles did not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take positions within this settlement.

Another Russian military blogger noted that Ukrainian forces launched a platoon mechanized attack in the direction of Korenevoy, but were unsuccessful.

Analysts, referring to geolocation footage as of August 21, note that the Ukrainian military has positions in the forest massifs east of Oleksandrivka (northeast of Korenevo and 33 km from the international border).

Geolocation data also shows that units of the Russian 200th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade (14th Army Corps of the Leningrad Military District) are holding positions along route 38H-564 east of Zhuravli (east of Korenevo and 21 km from the international border).

This indicates that the Russians have either recently occupied these positions, or that Ukrainian troops have not yet closed a small salient along road 38H-564 near Zhuravly.

What is known about the advance of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to Russian bloggers, the Ukrainian military is advancing north of Suja in the area of Mala Lokna and surrounding Russian forces in Martynivka, which is northeast of Suja and 19 km from the international border.

Russian "militants" claim that units of the Russian 810th separate brigade of marines (Black Sea Fleet) were encircled in Martynivka.

Geolocation footage published on August 21 indicates that the Armed Forces have advanced to the southern part of Ruska Konopelka (east of Suzhi and 12 km from the international border).

It seems that the Russian 810th brigade is particularly sporadically deployed throughout the Kursk region.

Various Russian sources report that its units operate north of the Kauchuk district (30 km from the international border) and between Martynivka and Spalnyi (southeast of Suzhi and 45 km from Kauchuk).