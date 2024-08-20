The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, against the background of the successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the offensive in Kurshchyna, decided to create 3 new groups of the occupying army of the Russian Federation - "Belhorod", "Bryansk" and "Kursk" for the protection of these regions.

What is known about the security solutions of the Russian occupiers

According to RosZMI, separate groups of the occupation army of the Russian Federation were involved in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

The coordination council on issues of military security of the border territories will manage the actions of the new groups of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

In particular, this council included deputy heads of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, heads of regions and representatives of the General Staff of the aggressor country.

It is noted that meetings of this council will be held at least once a week.

At the same time, the council will be headed by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, Andriy Belousov.

The announcements about the creation of the council do not say whether the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov participates in its work.

Since 2023, he has commanded the combined group of Russian troops in Ukraine.

What is known about the destruction of 4 key myths about the Russian Federation against the background of the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to Foreign Policy journalists, the successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna finally destroyed the myth of the Kremlin's propaganda of the last 10 years regarding the catastrophic threat to Russia from Ukraine.

According to the publication, there was no social resonance against the background of the offensive: neither the spontaneous formation of militias, nor long lines of volunteers to the conscription points.

Currently, the Russian military is being offered absurdly huge contract bonuses that exceed the average annual salary of a Russian. Otherwise, there would be no willing ones at all. No impassioned speeches rallied Russians to defend the Motherland, the Kremlin did not even order a general mobilization to repel the invasion. Meanwhile, the chief spokesman of the Russian government, Dmytro Peskov, did not even bother to interrupt his vacation, the authors of the article emphasize.

It is noted that the Russians united not against the Ukrainian military, which invaded their territory, but against the Russian authorities.

Residents of the Kursk region and mothers of conscripts are the most opposed, calling on the authorities to return their conscript sons from the war zone.

The second bubble is Putin's image as an authoritarian leader built on strength, order and a promise to make Russia great again. His apparent inability to protect the country's borders makes Putin, who has linked his rule with the restoration of the lost Russian empire, look weak, the journalists emphasize.

Another myth of the Kremlin's propaganda, which was destroyed after the start of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, is the narrative about the escalation of the war.

Allegedly, the existence of Russia depends on the outcome of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

However, the Russian Federation did not ask for help from its own defense alliance (CSTO), which it should have done if its existence was threatened.