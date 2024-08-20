The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, against the background of the successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the offensive in Kurshchyna, decided to create 3 new groups of the occupying army of the Russian Federation - "Belhorod", "Bryansk" and "Kursk" for the protection of these regions.
- The Russian Federation has announced the establishment of new groups of troops in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk in response to the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.
- Residents of the Kursk region and mothers of conscripts are opposing the actions, calling for the return of their sons from the war zone.
- Myths propagated by Kremlin's propaganda have been debunked, revealing the true sentiments of the Russian people towards the government and the military actions.
- The creation of a coordination council for military security of border territories will manage the actions of the new groups of the occupying army, including high-ranking officials.
- The offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shattered myths about the perceived strength and determination of the Russian Federation, exposing vulnerabilities in Putin's leadership and strategic decisions.
According to RosZMI, separate groups of the occupation army of the Russian Federation were involved in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.
The coordination council on issues of military security of the border territories will manage the actions of the new groups of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
In particular, this council included deputy heads of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, heads of regions and representatives of the General Staff of the aggressor country.
It is noted that meetings of this council will be held at least once a week.
At the same time, the council will be headed by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, Andriy Belousov.
The announcements about the creation of the council do not say whether the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov participates in its work.
Since 2023, he has commanded the combined group of Russian troops in Ukraine.
According to Foreign Policy journalists, the successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna finally destroyed the myth of the Kremlin's propaganda of the last 10 years regarding the catastrophic threat to Russia from Ukraine.
According to the publication, there was no social resonance against the background of the offensive: neither the spontaneous formation of militias, nor long lines of volunteers to the conscription points.
It is noted that the Russians united not against the Ukrainian military, which invaded their territory, but against the Russian authorities.
Residents of the Kursk region and mothers of conscripts are the most opposed, calling on the authorities to return their conscript sons from the war zone.
Another myth of the Kremlin's propaganda, which was destroyed after the start of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, is the narrative about the escalation of the war.
Allegedly, the existence of Russia depends on the outcome of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.
However, the Russian Federation did not ask for help from its own defense alliance (CSTO), which it should have done if its existence was threatened.
