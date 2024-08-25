Ukraine knows the specifics and location of air defense near Putin's dachas — Zelenskyi
Ukraine is well aware of the locations of Russian air defenses. In ordinary cities of the Russian Federation, there is no such strong anti-aircraft defense as near the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Ukraine studied the specifics and location of Russian air defenses away from Putin's dacha.
  • Putin protects his residences with powerful anti-aircraft defense, while it is practically absent in ordinary cities of the Russian Federation.
  • By striking airfields and energy infrastructure, Ukraine helps to demonstrate the vulnerability of Russian defense.
  • The disclosure of secret data about Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo was an accident due to an error by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation protects only the residences of the dictator Putin with powerful air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has learned the specifics of Russian air defense thanks to strikes on airfields and energy infrastructure.

Putin continues the occupation of our country without worrying about the security of his territories, and we understand this well. Russia's anti-aircraft defense is known to us. We hit their energy and military airfields, and we know where their air defense is located and where it is not. For example, there are air defense systems around Putin's dachas, in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but in ordinary cities, such as the Kursk region, it is practically absent. The military is present there, but there is no such powerful defense as near Putin's houses.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that Putin is not capable of keeping his territories, so he must begin to feel the consequences of this war.

Secret documents about Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo were leaked online

As the opposition Russian Telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU recently reported, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation accidentally revealed all the secrets of Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo ("Object 53").

In addition, it is emphasized that this is the place where he lives and holds Security Council meetings.

The opposition ironically notes that this happened "due to complete idiocy."

According to preliminary data, the bunker of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin may be located in Novo-Ogaryovo. There is a lot of staff and security there. Read more here .

