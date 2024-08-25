Ukraine is well aware of the locations of Russian air defenses. In ordinary cities of the Russian Federation, there is no such strong anti-aircraft defense as near the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The Russian Federation protects only the residences of the dictator Putin with powerful air defense
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has learned the specifics of Russian air defense thanks to strikes on airfields and energy infrastructure.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that Putin is not capable of keeping his territories, so he must begin to feel the consequences of this war.
Secret documents about Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo were leaked online
As the opposition Russian Telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU recently reported, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation accidentally revealed all the secrets of Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo ("Object 53").
In addition, it is emphasized that this is the place where he lives and holds Security Council meetings.
The opposition ironically notes that this happened "due to complete idiocy."
According to preliminary data, the bunker of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin may be located in Novo-Ogaryovo. There is a lot of staff and security there. Read more here .
