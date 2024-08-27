According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has conducted 85 clashes with the invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the front.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in 85 battles with the Russian army since the beginning of the century, successfully repelling enemy attacks in various regions.
- In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian military repelled all 15 attempts by Russian invaders to storm positions in the Kharkiv region and successfully defended against multiple enemy attacks in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson Oblasts.
- The situation on the eastern front remains tense, with ongoing battles near Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Liman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo, and Karlivka.
- On the southern front, the Ukrainian military successfully defended against enemy attacks near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyny in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as in the left bank of the Kherson region.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces are skillfully defending their positions against the criminal army of the Russian Federation, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of ongoing hostilities.
What is known about the situation on the eastern front
It is noted that in the Kharkiv Region , Russian invaders are storming the defense positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vovchansk. The enemy attack is currently being repulsed.
In the direction of Kupyansk, invaders from the Russian army tried 15 times to launch an offensive near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnikivka, and Stelmakhivka. 7 more enemy attacks are being repelled.
In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the enemy tried 7 times to storm the positions of the Armed Forces near Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, and Novosadovo.
Ukrainian military skillfully repelled all enemy attacks.
In the direction of Siversk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyansk.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to launch an offensive 6 times in the direction of Hryhorivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried 9 times to knock out units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from defensive positions near Toretsk and New York.
In the direction of Pokrovsk, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation conducted 25 assaults in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Zeleny Pol, Myrolyubivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Novogrodivka, and Selidovo.
24 enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military in these directions. Another battle is currently underway.
11 enemy attacks were recorded in the direction of Kurakhovo. 9 attempts of the occupiers to advance were repelled by the Ukrainian military. 2 more clashes continue near Karlivka.
The enemy unsuccessfully stormed our positions near Vodyanyi and Prechistivka five times.
What is known about the situation on the southern front
In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers tried unsuccessfully three times to launch an offensive near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyny.
On the left bank of the Kherson region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation also unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces twice.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-