According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has conducted 85 clashes with the invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the front.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

It is noted that in the Kharkiv Region , Russian invaders are storming the defense positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vovchansk. The enemy attack is currently being repulsed.

In the direction of Kupyansk, invaders from the Russian army tried 15 times to launch an offensive near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnikivka, and Stelmakhivka. 7 more enemy attacks are being repelled.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the enemy tried 7 times to storm the positions of the Armed Forces near Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, and Novosadovo.

Ukrainian military skillfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the direction of Siversk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyansk.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to launch an offensive 6 times in the direction of Hryhorivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried 9 times to knock out units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from defensive positions near Toretsk and New York.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation conducted 25 assaults in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Zeleny Pol, Myrolyubivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Novogrodivka, and Selidovo.

24 enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military in these directions. Another battle is currently underway.

11 enemy attacks were recorded in the direction of Kurakhovo. 9 attempts of the occupiers to advance were repelled by the Ukrainian military. 2 more clashes continue near Karlivka.

The enemy unsuccessfully stormed our positions near Vodyanyi and Prechistivka five times.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers tried unsuccessfully three times to launch an offensive near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyny.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation also unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces twice.