The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers per day, 12 tanks and 52 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 610,100 soldiers.

  • During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 soldiers of the Russian Federation, 12 tanks and 52 artillery systems were also destroyed.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 610,100 soldiers.
  • 170 combat clashes were recorded in various directions, the Armed Forces repelled 61 enemy attacks.
  • Ukrainian defenders are actively holding defensive lines and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
  • Defense forces continue to successfully suppress enemy attacks on all fronts. The situation remains tense, but under control.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,280 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,563 (+12) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 16,667 (+19) units,

  • artillery systems — 17,495 (+52) units,

  • RSZV — 1,173 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 937 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 367 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,254 (+120) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,547 (+103) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,613 (+58) units,

  • special equipment — 2,944 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 170 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynovo, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.

  • In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Makiivka, Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

  • In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled seven assaults near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka.

  • On the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks in the Toretsk and New York areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 60 assaults in the areas of Kalinove, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka and Karlivka. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to maintain defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

