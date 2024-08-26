The Armed Forces of the Ukraine liquidated more than 7,000 soldiers of the Russian Federation during the week
The Armed Forces of the Ukraine liquidated more than 7,000 soldiers of the Russian Federation during the week

Source:  online.ua

According to the representatives of the "Khortytsia" Security Service, 7,417 invaders of the criminal army of the Russian Federation were eliminated in the area of their responsibility in the east of Ukraine during the week alone

  • The armed forces of the Russian Federation suffered significant losses with over 7,000 soldiers eliminated by the Ukrainian forces in the east of Ukraine.
  • Enemy tanks, armored combat vehicles, guns, mortars, rocket systems, anti-tank weapons, and other military equipment were destroyed in the conflict zone.
  • Western partners are urged to provide necessary assistance and support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian military aggression.
  • The shadow head of the British Foreign Ministry emphasizes the importance of swift and sustained support for Ukraine to achieve victory in the war against Russia.
  • The people of Ukraine demonstrate remarkable bravery and determination in facing Russian military aggression and securing their freedom.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia air base

36 enemy tanks, 134 armored combat vehicles, 262 units of guns and mortars, four rocket salvo fire systems, 15 anti-tank weapons, eight radio electronic warfare devices and 352 units of auto equipment were also destroyed, - said the message of the representatives of the Khortytsia Armed Forces.

They also added that eight fuel and lubricant warehouses, 71 ammunition warehouses, 636 enemy shelters and 109 units of enemy special equipment were destroyed.

Western partners are urged to support Ukraine on the way to victory in the war against the Russian Federation

The shadow head of the British Foreign Ministry, Andrew Mitchell, notes in The Telegraph that Ukraine will win the criminal war unleashed by Russia, provided that the Western partners provide Kiev with the necessary assistance quickly enough and for a long enough time.

Ukraine will win if we support it fast enough and long enough. That is why we must use all of our wonderful global diplomatic capabilities to lobby and convince everyone who cares about freedom that Ukraine's struggle is our struggle, that a Russian victory would be unfair, and that we must provide all weapons and allow them to be used in any - which method contributes to the brave and courageous defense of Ukraine against aggression and complies with international law and the rules-based system, - emphasized Mitchell.

He added that the people of Ukraine have shown extraordinary bravery and determination in confronting Putin's disgusting military machine.

