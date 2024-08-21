The Kremlin is preparing Russians for a "new reality" during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna

In order to quickly calm the mood of civilians, the Kremlin uses propaganda to prepare Russians for life in the conditions of the "new reality" and "new normality".

How Putin's regime is preparing Russians for the "new reality"

The Kremlin believes that the fighting in the Kursk region, where the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have penetrated, may last several months according to optimistic forecasts. The Russian authorities are gradually preparing the population for a new "normality" under the conditions of Ukrainian military control of part of the Russian territory.

At the beginning of the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the Russian "elites" were shocked, but in two weeks this shock was replaced by habituation, said an interlocutor close to the Kremlin. Share

According to him, at first it was not clear with what forces and for what period the Ukrainian military entered, but now the situation has become clearer, and this makes perception easier.

The regional centers are still a long way off, but the very fact of the invasion and capture of settlements on Russian territory is a new and extremely unpleasant event, the insider noted. Share

According to surveys, the level of anxiety among Russians increased by 6% and reached 45%. The Kremlin considers these figures to be high, but expects them to decrease soon.

To reassure the population, Kremlin propaganda actively promotes the idea of "new reality" and "new normality", similar terms were already used during the pandemic and at the beginning of the war. The goal is to convince people that the situation is not an abnormality, but a temporary norm, which will help reduce anxiety.

The main theses of this "new reality" include: the fact of the breakthrough of Ukrainian troops, their inevitable defeat, but the return of territories takes time, and the Russians should be patient. At the same time, citizens are urged to redirect their negativity into positive actions, for example, to help the Kursk region. Putin's administration has already "recommended" regional authorities to organize such initiatives.

Another aspect of the "new normal" is the election of the governor of the Kursk region. Abandoning the elections would only add to the panic, giving the impression that the region is under threat or already lost. Currently, there are no threats to the voting, the source claims.

In Kurshchyna, early elections of the governor were announced due to the offensive of the Armed Forces

As reported by the regional election committee, the decision was made "in order to guarantee the safety, protection of life and health of the citizens of the Russian Federation.

Instead of the planned September 6-9, they will start on August 29.

Instead, Acting Governor Oleksiy Smirnov, registered as a candidate from United Russia, said that the vote "will take place in an extremely difficult environment."