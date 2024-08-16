Analyst and editor of The Telegraph Dominic Nichols analyzed the events in the Kursk region against the background of the offensive of Ukrainian forces. In his opinion, dictator Putin made a serious mistake.
Points of attention
- In one week, Ukrainian forces took control of more territory in the Russian Federation than Russia in the last year, which shows the weakness of the Russian army.
- The Russian aggressors cannot adjust to the pace on the battlefield, while the Armed Forces operate more coherently and efficiently.
- Ukraine has shown its ability to use a maneuver with combined arms.
Putin failed to protect his own territories
The foreign expert called attention to a very interesting fact: in a matter of days, Ukrainian forces took control of more than 1,000 square meters. km of the territory of Russia.
What is important to understand is that the Armed Forces captured more territory in one week than Russia did in the last year.
Against the background of recent unexpected events, the authorities of the Russian Federation were forced to declare a state of emergency in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine operate in a more coordinated manner than the Russian Army
As the analyst notes, the Russian invaders cannot adapt to the pace on the battlefield.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated that the enemy is not ready for unpleasant surprises, which means that they can be repeated periodically and count on a similar effect.
What is also important to understand is that during the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces operated a naval strike group capable of striking along and across the coast.
Against this background, the Russian army never knows exactly where the next strike will be. This is an effective way to prevent the enemy from relaxing even for a moment.
