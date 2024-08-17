The Ukrainian military is using rare British Challenger 2 tanks, one of which has already been destroyed by the Russian invaders, to support the offensive in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military is strategically using rare British Challenger 2 tanks in battles in Kurshchyna, indicating serious intentions to hold significant territories in the Kursk region.
- The use of valuable Western equipment by Ukraine suggests a long-term invasion rather than a mere raid into Kurshchyna, with predictions of creating a buffer zone for facilitating military operations and peace negotiations.
- Difficulties are expected in providing food, fuel, and ammunition for Ukrainian troops during the further advance in Kurshchyna, compounded by potential counteroffensive attempts by the Russian Federation.
- The loss of valuable western equipment, including American Stryker BMPs and Polish S-125 air defense system, in battles in Kurshchyna highlights the intensity of the conflict and the resources invested by Ukraine.
- Analysts suggest that Ukraine seeks to establish a buffer zone in Kurshchyna to potentially leverage negotiations, while balancing the challenges of logistics and possible counterattacks.
What is known about the use of rare weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles in Kurshchyna
It is noted that among the western equipment lost by the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna are also several American Stryker BMPs and the Polish S-125 air defense system, which protected the Armed Forces in the Sumy region.
Journalists of the publication note that the use of valuable Western equipment indicates that the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kurshchyna is not just a raid, but an actual long-term invasion.
The authors of the publication assume that the Ukrainian military command probably plans to seize and hold a significant part of the territories of the Kursk region.
What difficulties can Ukraine expect during the offensive in Kurshchyna
At the same time, the journalists of the publication emphasize that there are strict restrictions on the size of the territory of the Kursk region, which can be under the control of Ukraine.
In particular, the military leadership of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation probably intends to conduct a counteroffensive and stop the advance of the Ukrainian military.
Another restraining factor is Ukrainian logistics.
The deeper the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade and other fighters advance, the harder it becomes for their rear to supply them with food, fuel and ammunition.
