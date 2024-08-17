The Ukrainian military is using rare British Challenger 2 tanks, one of which has already been destroyed by the Russian invaders, to support the offensive in the Kursk region.

What is known about the use of rare weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles in Kurshchyna

It is noted that among the western equipment lost by the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna are also several American Stryker BMPs and the Polish S-125 air defense system, which protected the Armed Forces in the Sumy region.

Journalists of the publication note that the use of valuable Western equipment indicates that the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kurshchyna is not just a raid, but an actual long-term invasion.

Ukrainian Challenger 2 tank

The authors of the publication assume that the Ukrainian military command probably plans to seize and hold a significant part of the territories of the Kursk region.

Observing the statements of Ukrainian officials and their latest developments, it is becoming more and more likely that Ukraine seeks to create a buffer zone that could also serve as leverage for potential negotiations, - emphasizes the analyst from Finland Joni Askola.

What difficulties can Ukraine expect during the offensive in Kurshchyna

At the same time, the journalists of the publication emphasize that there are strict restrictions on the size of the territory of the Kursk region, which can be under the control of Ukraine.

In particular, the military leadership of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation probably intends to conduct a counteroffensive and stop the advance of the Ukrainian military.

Another restraining factor is Ukrainian logistics.

The deeper the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade and other fighters advance, the harder it becomes for their rear to supply them with food, fuel and ammunition.