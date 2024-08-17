Putin could not imagine. Boris Johnson drew attention to the shocking moment of the Kursk operation

Former British leader Boris Johnson emphasized that Ukraine managed to shock not only the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, but also the whole world, because in a matter of days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured more enemy territories than the Russian army did during the year of the war.

Ukraine again publicly humiliated Putin

The politician does not hide that he is impressed by the lightning counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and against this background he once again called to allow the Ukrainian forces to use long-range weapons without restrictions.

Boris Johnson voiced his thoughts and proposals in an article titled "After a week of tactical brilliance, Ukraine can finally end this war."

As the former Prime Minister of Britain notes, the Russian dictator was irritated during the report of the governor of Kurshchyna about the penetration of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory, because the recent events became a humiliation for Putin.

Putin could not have imagined that Ukrainian tanks would enter Russian territory and capture more territory in a week than the Russians do in a year, Boris Johnson emphasized. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that the offensive of Ukrainian forces confirms the fact that Kyiv's allies underestimated Ukrainian courage and determination.

Johnson calls on the Allies to strengthen the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

The former British leader emphasizes that the international community should stop delaying and give Ukraine permission to use long-range Western weapons.

What is important to understand is that we are primarily talking about American ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles.

We chronically underestimated their (Ukrainian — ed.) pure rage against the Russian invader — a deep thirst in Ukrainian hearts to expel Putin's troops from every piece of Ukrainian land. So, for God's sake, we can finally stop the chattering of tongues, put aside the senseless Putinophobia, and give the Ukrainians the tools they really need to get things done. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

Moreover, he publicly called on British leader Keir Starmer to support Ukraine more actively and help stop Putin.