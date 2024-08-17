Former British leader Boris Johnson emphasized that Ukraine managed to shock not only the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, but also the whole world, because in a matter of days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured more enemy territories than the Russian army did during the year of the war.
Points of attention
- Ukraine shocks the world with the speed of the counteroffensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
- Boris Johnson emphasizes that Ukrainian forces are showing courage and determination, underestimated by allies.
- The politician calls for Ukraine to be allowed to use long-range Western weapons, including ATACMS and Storm Shadow.
Ukraine again publicly humiliated Putin
The politician does not hide that he is impressed by the lightning counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and against this background he once again called to allow the Ukrainian forces to use long-range weapons without restrictions.
Boris Johnson voiced his thoughts and proposals in an article titled "After a week of tactical brilliance, Ukraine can finally end this war."
As the former Prime Minister of Britain notes, the Russian dictator was irritated during the report of the governor of Kurshchyna about the penetration of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory, because the recent events became a humiliation for Putin.
He also drew attention to the fact that the offensive of Ukrainian forces confirms the fact that Kyiv's allies underestimated Ukrainian courage and determination.
Johnson calls on the Allies to strengthen the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
The former British leader emphasizes that the international community should stop delaying and give Ukraine permission to use long-range Western weapons.
What is important to understand is that we are primarily talking about American ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles.
Moreover, he publicly called on British leader Keir Starmer to support Ukraine more actively and help stop Putin.
