According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine is forced to persuade the criminal Russian leadership to negotiate with Russia to end the criminal war.
Points of attention
- Ukraine aims to use the successes of its offensive in the Kursk region as leverage in negotiations with the Russian Federation.
- Mykhailo Podolyak emphasizes the use of economic, diplomatic, and military instruments to pressure Russia to enter a fair negotiation process.
- Influencing public opinion in Russia has become a critical element in Ukraine's strategy, leveraging panic among ordinary Russians due to the war's return to their territory.
- The shift in Russian public perception towards the ongoing war can serve as a compelling argument for initiating negotiations.
- Podolyak stresses the importance of inflicting significant tactical defeats on Russia to convince them to engage in a fair negotiation process.
How Ukraine plans to use the successes of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna in negotiations with the Russian Federation
According to him, in addition to economic and diplomatic means of pressure, Ukraine also uses military tools.
What other means of influence does Ukraine plan to use to force the Russian Federation into negotiations
He noted that it is very important to influence public opinion in Russia itself, which is beginning to change, since the war has returned to the territory of the aggressor country.
Podolyak noted that until recently, ordinary Russians were indifferent to the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.
According to him, when the war returned to Russian territory, the Russians began to panic.
