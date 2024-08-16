Podolyak revealed the connection between the Kursk operation and future negotiations with the Russian Federation
Mykhailo Podoliak
Source:  Mykhailo Podolyak

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine is forced to persuade the criminal Russian leadership to negotiate with Russia to end the criminal war.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine aims to use the successes of its offensive in the Kursk region as leverage in negotiations with the Russian Federation.
  • Mykhailo Podolyak emphasizes the use of economic, diplomatic, and military instruments to pressure Russia to enter a fair negotiation process.
  • Influencing public opinion in Russia has become a critical element in Ukraine's strategy, leveraging panic among ordinary Russians due to the war's return to their territory.
  • The shift in Russian public perception towards the ongoing war can serve as a compelling argument for initiating negotiations.
  • Podolyak stresses the importance of inflicting significant tactical defeats on Russia to convince them to engage in a fair negotiation process.

How Ukraine plans to use the successes of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna in negotiations with the Russian Federation

Ukraine is not interested in occupying Russian territories. It is obvious. Because Ukraine is conducting an exclusively defensive war strictly within the limits of international law... But if we are talking about potential negotiations - I emphasize, about potential - we will have to sit the Russian Federation across the table. On your own terms. We have absolutely no plans to plead: "Please sit down and negotiate." Instead, there are practical, effective means of coercion, Podolyak emphasizes.

According to him, in addition to economic and diplomatic means of pressure, Ukraine also uses military tools.

We need to inflict significant tactical defeats on Russia. In the Kursk region, we clearly see how the military tool is objectively used to convince the Russian Federation to enter into a fair negotiation process. Once again: to enter the negotiation process, and not to the propaganda and capitulation blackmail, which is traditional for Russia, - explains the OP representative.

What other means of influence does Ukraine plan to use to force the Russian Federation into negotiations

He noted that it is very important to influence public opinion in Russia itself, which is beginning to change, since the war has returned to the territory of the aggressor country.

Podolyak noted that until recently, ordinary Russians were indifferent to the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

There is a certain illusion among our Western allies that there is a discussion among the Russians about the war. No, there are no such discussions, political issues are not discussed there at all. The Russians did not talk about the war and felt quite comfortable, because death and destruction raged far from them, - the adviser to the head of the OP convinces.

According to him, when the war returned to Russian territory, the Russians began to panic.

They are shocked. Although the battles in the Kursk region are called "a well-known situation on the border" on TV, families and friends began to whisper about the real situation at the front. Negative changes in the psychological state of the population of the Russian Federation will be another argument for starting negotiations, Podolyak notes.

