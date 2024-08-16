According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine is forced to persuade the criminal Russian leadership to negotiate with Russia to end the criminal war.

How Ukraine plans to use the successes of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna in negotiations with the Russian Federation

Ukraine is not interested in occupying Russian territories. It is obvious. Because Ukraine is conducting an exclusively defensive war strictly within the limits of international law... But if we are talking about potential negotiations - I emphasize, about potential - we will have to sit the Russian Federation across the table. On your own terms. We have absolutely no plans to plead: "Please sit down and negotiate." Instead, there are practical, effective means of coercion, Podolyak emphasizes. Share

According to him, in addition to economic and diplomatic means of pressure, Ukraine also uses military tools.

We need to inflict significant tactical defeats on Russia. In the Kursk region, we clearly see how the military tool is objectively used to convince the Russian Federation to enter into a fair negotiation process. Once again: to enter the negotiation process, and not to the propaganda and capitulation blackmail, which is traditional for Russia, - explains the OP representative. Share

What other means of influence does Ukraine plan to use to force the Russian Federation into negotiations

He noted that it is very important to influence public opinion in Russia itself, which is beginning to change, since the war has returned to the territory of the aggressor country.

Podolyak noted that until recently, ordinary Russians were indifferent to the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

There is a certain illusion among our Western allies that there is a discussion among the Russians about the war. No, there are no such discussions, political issues are not discussed there at all. The Russians did not talk about the war and felt quite comfortable, because death and destruction raged far from them, - the adviser to the head of the OP convinces. Share

According to him, when the war returned to Russian territory, the Russians began to panic.