Panic messages are spreading on Russian social networks from relatives of conscripts who were thrown to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, and as a result, they either died or are considered missing.

Journalists of the publication note that dozens of messages appear on Russian social networks from people who call themselves relatives of missing conscripts in Kurshchyna.

When tanks attacked the border at three o'clock in the morning, there were only conscripts who were defending themselves. They didn't see a single soldier, a single contractor - they didn't see anyone at all. My son called later and said: "Mom, we are in shock," says the mother of one of the Russian conscripts.

Journalists of the publication also refer to the comments of Russians in the Russian mass media, who state that the soldiers quartered in Kurshchyna were left without weapons in villages 500 m from the border.

What could the boys do? Go against Ukrainian soldiers with a shovel? - asks a relative of one of the Russian soldiers who went missing in Kurshchyna.

The article emphasizes that the Russian leadership relied on conscripts in Kurshchyna, which explains why the Ukrainian military managed to break through the border so easily and launch a successful offensive.

Unlike professional soldiers, conscripts receive only limited training before deployment because they are prohibited by law from going overseas and are not intended to participate in combat.

Instead, Russia often places them at the borders. But when Ukraine launched its recent surprise invasion, these conscripts suddenly found themselves on the front lines, completely unprepared for self-defense.

Journalists of the publication also report that the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation transferred several thousand soldiers from the occupied territories of Ukraine to repel the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

According to American and European officials, the main purpose of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region is probably to create a case for the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, in particular, regarding the priority directions of directing military resources and efforts.

However, Russia has hundreds of thousands of soldiers on the front lines in Ukraine, so the transfer of a few thousand may not have much impact in the short term.

In addition, Russia has not yet transferred its larger and better-trained units from Ukraine to the Kursk region, instead bolstering its defenses with mostly untrained conscripts drawn from elsewhere in Russia.

We have not yet seen a significant movement, and we cannot say whether this is due to the fact that they have just begun to move forces, or they simply do not have the forces to move, - emphasize representatives of US intelligence.

In addition to troops moved from Ukraine, Russia also sent personnel from the Leningrad Military District and Kaliningrad in Russia to help defend Kursk.

At the same time, the West is concerned about the possible weakening of Ukraine's positions on other areas of the front, which Russia can use to gain more space.