General Staff Latest: there were 103 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army during the day

Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops seven times. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have twice tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Chasovoy Yar, the attacks were repulsed. Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar were hit by unguided aerial missiles.

Five skirmishes took place in the Siverskyi direction during the day. The enemy was advancing in the vicinity of Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka. Received a hard rebuff.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Makiivka, Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky. Seven battles have been completed, attacks continue near Proletarsky, Grekivka and Nevsky.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Novoosynove, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka. Two more attacks continue near Sinkivka and Andriivka. Also today, the enemy dropped 12 anti-tank missiles on Kolisnikivka.

In general, since the beginning of the day, there has been one skirmish in the Kharkiv direction . Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the attack near Vovchansk.

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Kalinovoy, Vozdvizheneka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zeleny Polya, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka, and Karlivka. So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. Clashes are still ongoing in 14 locations.

In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, invaders have attacked our units eleven times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Gostre, Georgiivka and Kostyantynivka. Nine attacks were stopped by Ukrainian units, fighting continues in three locations.

The occupier became more active in the Vremivsk direction, where three enemy assaults in the direction of Vugledar and Vodyanyi were repelled today, 13 enemy attacks continue in the direction of Prechistivka, Bogoyavlenka, and Novoukrainka. Enemy aircraft attacked the area of Yehorivka settlement with unguided air missiles.

One unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers was made by the aggressor during the day in the island zone in the Dnieper direction. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on the areas of Tyaginka, Tokarivka and Sadove settlements, dropping ten air bombs.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orihiv and Gulyaipil directions . Permanently shelling the positions of our troops and settlements.