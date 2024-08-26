General Staff Latest: there were 103 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army during the day

As of 4:00 p.m. on August 26, the number of combat clashes increased to 103. The hottest place is now in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking the necessary measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.
- During the day, there were 103 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in the east of Ukraine.
- Ukrainian troops eliminated a significant amount of enemy equipment and personnel of the Russian army.
- Operational information indicates the continuation of hostilities and the tense situation at the front.
Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In general, since the beginning of the day, there has been one skirmish in the Kharkiv direction . Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the attack near Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Novoosynove, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka. Two more attacks continue near Sinkivka and Andriivka. Also today, the enemy dropped 12 anti-tank missiles on Kolisnikivka.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Makiivka, Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky. Seven battles have been completed, attacks continue near Proletarsky, Grekivka and Nevsky.
Five skirmishes took place in the Siverskyi direction during the day. The enemy was advancing in the vicinity of Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka. Received a hard rebuff.
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have twice tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Chasovoy Yar, the attacks were repulsed. Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar were hit by unguided aerial missiles.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops seven times. The situation is under control.
The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Kalinovoy, Vozdvizheneka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zeleny Polya, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka, and Karlivka. So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. Clashes are still ongoing in 14 locations.
In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, invaders have attacked our units eleven times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Gostre, Georgiivka and Kostyantynivka. Nine attacks were stopped by Ukrainian units, fighting continues in three locations.
The occupier became more active in the Vremivsk direction, where three enemy assaults in the direction of Vugledar and Vodyanyi were repelled today, 13 enemy attacks continue in the direction of Prechistivka, Bogoyavlenka, and Novoukrainka. Enemy aircraft attacked the area of Yehorivka settlement with unguided air missiles.
One unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers was made by the aggressor during the day in the island zone in the Dnieper direction. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on the areas of Tyaginka, Tokarivka and Sadove settlements, dropping ten air bombs.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orihiv and Gulyaipil directions . Permanently shelling the positions of our troops and settlements.
Defense forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. According to detailed information, the enemy's aviation has made 26 strikes on the territory of Kurshchyna today, using 44 guided aerial bombs.
What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
According to the information of the General Staff, during the past day the Ukrainian military liquidated another 1,140 soldiers of the Russian army and dozens of units of enemy equipment.
personnel — about 608 thousand 820 (+1 thousand 140) people;
tanks — 8 thousand 551 (+4) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,648 (+17) units;
artillery systems — 17,443 (+47) units;
RSZV — 1 thousand 172 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 937 (+1) units;
aircraft — 367 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 14 thousand 134 (+39) units;
cruise missiles — 2,444 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23 thousand 555 (+80) units;
special equipment — 2 thousand 941 (+13) units.
