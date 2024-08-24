The AFU updated the data on the losses of the Russian army on the Independence Day of Ukraine
Ukraine
The AFU updated the data on the losses of the Russian army on the Independence Day of Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
On August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine, the situation at the front remains difficult, but under control. During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate another 1,160 Russian invaders.

  • The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to inflict heavy losses on the Russian army.
  • During the past day, 125 combat clashes took place.
  • In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation remains extremely tense: the enemy attacked 33 times.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 24, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 08.24.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 606,490 (+1,160) people,

  • tanks — 8542 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 16,620 (+21) units,

  • artillery systems — 17,349 (+42) units,

  • MLRS — 1169 (+2) units,

  • air defense equipment — 935 (+3) units,

  • aircraft — 367 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,064 (+39) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2444 (+2) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,383 (+54) units,

  • special equipment — 2911 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on August 23-24

During the past day, 125 combat clashes took place.

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles, 52 air strikes, dropping 72 anti-aircraft missiles.

Also, the Russian occupiers used 479 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, a battle continues near Vovchansk;

  • There were 15 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction;

  • In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to break through 11 times;

  • 8 assaults by the Russian army were recorded in the Siversky direction;

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks;

  • In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through seven times;

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, the hottest — 33 attacks from the enemy;

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 enemy assaults;

  • In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor tried 9 times to storm the front edge of the defense of the Ukrainian forces.

