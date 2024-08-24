The AFU updated the data on the losses of the Russian army on the Independence Day of Ukraine

On August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine, the situation at the front remains difficult, but under control. During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate another 1,160 Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 24, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 08.24.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 606,490 (+1,160) people,

tanks — 8542 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,620 (+21) units,

artillery systems — 17,349 (+42) units,

MLRS — 1169 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 935 (+3) units,

aircraft — 367 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,064 (+39) units,

cruise missiles — 2444 (+2) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,383 (+54) units,

special equipment — 2911 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on August 23-24

During the past day, 125 combat clashes took place.

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles, 52 air strikes, dropping 72 anti-aircraft missiles.

Also, the Russian occupiers used 479 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.