Watch: An ammunition warehouse is on fire in the Voronezh region of the Russia

On the night of August 24, a new "cotton" thundered on the territory of Russia. An ammunition warehouse in the Voronezh region was hit by drones - it is currently burning and detonating.

Drones attacked the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation — what is known about the consequences

According to Oleksandr Gusev, a protégé of the Kremlin in the region, detonation of explosive objects began after the drone attack.

Several more UAVs were destroyed and suppressed by regular air defense forces and EW means in the Voronezh region. As a result of falling fragments, a fire started, which caused the detonation of explosive objects. No new victims, as well as damage to civilian buildings, have been detected at the moment, he said in his message.

It is worth noting that earlier Gusev claimed about one allegedly destroyed drone, a fire and one injured person.

According to the data of the Russian opposition Telegram channel Astra, an ammunition depot is on fire and detonating in Ostrogozka, Voronezh Region.

What is also important to understand is that there is a training center for the training of junior specialists of the armored personnel carrier of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the fire in the Rostov region

In the evening of August 23, information appeared that another fire broke out in the city of Proletarsk, Rostov Region, where an oil depot has been burning for the sixth day after a drone attack.

According to local media, the fire engulfed three residential buildings.

At first, representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assured that "dry vegetation" had simply caught fire.

Also, a version about the burning of reeds, which was set on fire by saboteurs, spread through the network.

The fire spread to residential buildings: three houses are on fire, the Ministry of Emergency Situations explains.

In addition, information later appeared that the fire was also raging near the local railway.