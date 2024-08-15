A large-scale fire broke out at a factory in the Moscow region — video

The fire broke out on the territory of the Ukhtomsky plant in Lyubertsy near Moscow. The previous cause of ignition is unknown.

What is known about the new fire in the Moscow region

As rosZMI reports, the premises of the Struktura Art company, which produces decorations for various events and forums, caught fire in the building.

The fire at the plant spread over an area of 2,000 square meters. So far, it has not been possible to localize the fire.

The causes of the fire are also not reported.

What is known about previous fires in the Russian Federation

On August 5, the "Sovietska" substation burned down in Volgograd. According to local residents, there was an explosion in front of the fire station.

Locals noted that a strong fire left Voroshilovsky District without electricity.

At the same time, the Russian regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Affairs stated that there was an oil spill at the substation with subsequent ignition.

According to emergency workers, the area of the fire was 5 "squares". In addition, footage of a fire at a substation in Volgograd that night was released online.