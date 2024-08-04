A large-scale fire is approaching an oil storage facility in the Rostov region of the Russian

On the evening of August 4, a large fire broke out in Azov, Rostov region of the Russian Federation - the fire is raging near the local oil storage, there is a threat of explosion.

"Bavovna" in the Rostov region. What is currently known

According to local residents, the column of black smoke is so high that residents of Bataysk and the western part of Rostov-on-Don can see it.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation immediately began to claim that garbage and tires caught fire in "open territory" in Azov.

As the representatives of the department note, later the fire spread to the territory of the warehouse.

The total area of the fire, according to the latest data, is 5,000 square meters.

Judging by the footage of eyewitnesses, smoke is rising from the territory of the oil depot, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

In addition, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Separate Telegram channels claim that the fire started after a drone attack.

According to the governor of the region, in Azov there is a threat of the fire spreading to neighboring facilities, in particular, to the warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

The fire came close to the storage tanks. I don't even want to talk about the consequences, in the event of their ignition: it can jerk so much that it almost gives up, — writes one of the local telegram channels.

"Bavovna" also boomed in Luhansk region and Donetsk region

Powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the afternoon of August 4.

First it happened in Luhansk, and then in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka.

The Russian invaders began to claim that these were the results of Storm Shadow missiles launched by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, but there is no official confirmation of this information.

Russian propagandists also began to claim that "there is a threat of enemy aircraft, including F-16."