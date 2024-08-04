GUR identified the data of the crew of the destroyed Russian Tu-22M3 bomber

Ukrainian intelligence established the data of the war criminals of the Tu-22M3 bomber, which was destroyed on April 19, when it launched missiles over Ukraine.

What is known about the crew of the destroyed Russian Tu-22M3 bomber

The intelligence said that the plane with the flight number "11" belonged to the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment (military unit 33310, Shaykovka air base, Kaluga region of the Russian Federation).

This air regiment is part of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Air Division of the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Air Force.

On April 19, 2024, a Tu-22M3 bomber took off from the North Caucasus air base "Mozdok" to the town of Kushchevska in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation — the launch point of Kh-22 missiles over the territory of Ukraine. It was his last flight.

In an interview with the BBC, the head of the GUR of the MoD, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the plane was hit at a distance of 308 kilometers. It is known that it fell near the village of Bogomolov in the Stavropol region of the Russian Federation.

Subsequently, the Military Intelligence of Ukraine established the names and detailed information about four war criminals from the crew of the destroyed Russian Tu-22M3 bomber.

According to GUR, all four were able to eject, only two war criminals survived:

the commander of the ship is Kolesnikov Serhii Anatoliyovych, deputy squadron commander for military and political work, major, personal number E-199209, lives in Shaykovka, building 7, apartment 55, divorced, has a daughter;

navigator of the air force — Oleksandr Volodymyrovych Skryabichev, captain, personal number E-179241, lives in Shaykovka, building 1, apartment 8, wife — Natalia Skryabicheva, has two sons;

assistant commander of the ship — Kononov Andriy Yuriyovych, captain, personal number Ф-193346, lived in Shaykovka, building 1, apartment 41, wife of Svitlana Kononov, has two daughters (the criminal was eliminated along with the TU-22M3 aircraft on April 19, 2024);

navigator-operator of the air detachment — Grushanin Andriy Oleksandrovich, senior lieutenant, personal number MT-498741, divorced, no children (liquidated together with the TU-22M3 aircraft on April 19, 2024).

Ukraine destroyed the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time

On April 19, for the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces in cooperation with the GUR destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber, a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles.

The enemy Tu-22MZ aircraft was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine by the same means that were previously used to shoot down the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

The Air Force draws attention to the fact that the Tu-22M3 is a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles, with which the Russian invaders attack peaceful Ukrainian cities.

As a result of the damage, the bomber was able to fly to the Stavropol region, where it fell and crashed.