According to the data of the American Institute for the Study of War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to advance in the Suzhi district of the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian army cannot stop the advance of Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian troops continued a small advance in the Sudzha area against the background of ongoing Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region on August 23, the report says. Share

According to American experts, they analyzed geolocation footage that was made public on August 22.

After that, the ISW team came to the conclusion that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to advance further in the southern part of Ruska Konopelka (east of Suzhi).

According to one of the Russian bloggers, Ukrainian soldiers also made their way deep into the territory north of Martynivka (northeast of Sudzha) along the P-200 route Suja-Sukhodolivka.

In addition, it is indicated that contradictory information about battles east of Sudzha in the area of Samoryadovo and Kozyrivka settlements is spreading through the network.

It is quite possible that mobile groups of Ukrainian troops can operate here.

Photo: understandingwar.org

How the U.S. comments on the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the spokeswoman of the US Ministry of Defense, Sabrina Singh, the United States currently has a "better understanding" of Ukraine's goals in the Kursk region.

She also emphasized that Ukraine intends to create a buffer zone in Russian Kurshchyna.

According to the Pentagon spokeswoman, Washington wants to understand how the buffer zone meets the strategic goals of Ukraine, and also added that the US continues to provide material resources to support the needs of the Armed Forces on the battlefield.