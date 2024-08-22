The Kremlin is spreading another fake that the Armed Forces allegedly "carried out a chemical attack" in the Kursk region due to "the inability to break through the Russian defenses."
Points of attention
- Russian fake propaganda claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used chemical weapons in the Kursk region, but the reality of these statements is baseless.
- Ukraine has signed the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and adheres to international standards, while Russian forces used chemical weapons against Ukraine.
- The Russian Federation is intensifying the distribution of fake news and staged videos about events in the Kursk region as part of information propaganda.
- Russian propagandists create myths about false chemical attacks and violations of international norms in order to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine as a whole.
Russian propagandists are spreading another fake about the Armed Forces
As noted in the CPD, propagandists of the Russian Federation accuse the Ukrainian army of allegedly "violating" the norms of international law and "using chemical weapons" against the Russian military.
However, these claims are false and have no evidence.
In fact, Russian troops have been repeatedly seen using chemical weapons against Ukrainian positions, which is a war crime and a violation of the laws of war.
Russia removes fakes about the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC.
According to Kovalenko, structures, in particular the theater studio "Krylya", financed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, are involved for this purpose.
He added that the CPS regularly detects such products.
