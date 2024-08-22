The Russian Federation intensified fake propaganda about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
Ukraine
The Russian Federation intensified fake propaganda about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The Russian Federation intensified fake propaganda about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
The Kremlin is spreading another fake that the Armed Forces allegedly "carried out a chemical attack" in the Kursk region due to "the inability to break through the Russian defenses."

  • Russian fake propaganda claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used chemical weapons in the Kursk region, but the reality of these statements is baseless.
  • Ukraine has signed the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and adheres to international standards, while Russian forces used chemical weapons against Ukraine.
  • The Russian Federation is intensifying the distribution of fake news and staged videos about events in the Kursk region as part of information propaganda.
  • Russian propagandists create myths about false chemical attacks and violations of international norms in order to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine as a whole.

Russian propagandists are spreading another fake about the Armed Forces

As noted in the CPD, propagandists of the Russian Federation accuse the Ukrainian army of allegedly "violating" the norms of international law and "using chemical weapons" against the Russian military.

However, these claims are false and have no evidence.

First, Ukraine is a signatory to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and strictly adheres to its international obligations. Secondly, the racists do not provide any evidence, which is also a sign of a fake, said the CPD.

In fact, Russian troops have been repeatedly seen using chemical weapons against Ukrainian positions, which is a war crime and a violation of the laws of war.

The dissemination of such false messages is part of the Kremlin's information propaganda strategy regarding the events in the Kursk region, as the head of the Center, an officer of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, told earlier.

Russia removes fakes about the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the NSDC.

As they had warned, the Russians intensified the filming of production videos about Kurshchyna with people dressed in the uniform of the Armed Forces. This is a traditional system of Russian propaganda, tested in Kharkiv Oblast and other occupied territories, said Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the CPD.

According to Kovalenko, structures, in particular the theater studio "Krylya", financed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, are involved for this purpose.

He added that the CPS regularly detects such products.

