The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna forced the Kremlin to transfer 30,000 Russian soldiers from Ukraine to this direction.
Points of attention
- The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces forced the Kremlin to transfer about 30,000 Russian soldiers from Ukraine to the Kursk area.
- According to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the overturning of the enemy's forces caused an increase in tension in the Pokrovsky direction.
- Over the past 24 hours, 170 combat clashes were recorded, where Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous assaults from the occupiers.
- The Ukrainian military continues to hold defensive lines and positions in various directions, inflicting losses on the enemy.
How the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces changed the situation at the front
As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported, the Kursk operation distracted a significant number of Russian servicemen.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also noted that the enemy is trying to withdraw units from other directions, and on the contrary, it is increasing its efforts in the Pokrovsky direction.
Oleksandr Syrskyi also reported that one of the tasks of the offensive operation in the Kursk direction was precisely the diversion of significant enemy forces from other directions.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 170 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynovo, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.
In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Makiivka, Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.
In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled seven assaults near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka.
On the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks in the Toretsk and New York areas.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 60 assaults in the areas of Kalinove, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka and Karlivka. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to maintain defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-