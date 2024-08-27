The Russian Federation transferred 30,000 soldiers from Ukraine thanks to the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation transferred 30,000 soldiers from Ukraine thanks to the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces

The Russian Federation transferred 30,000 soldiers from Ukraine thanks to the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna forced the Kremlin to transfer 30,000 Russian soldiers from Ukraine to this direction.

Points of attention

  • The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces forced the Kremlin to transfer about 30,000 Russian soldiers from Ukraine to the Kursk area.
  • According to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the overturning of the enemy's forces caused an increase in tension in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • Over the past 24 hours, 170 combat clashes were recorded, where Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous assaults from the occupiers.
  • The Ukrainian military continues to hold defensive lines and positions in various directions, inflicting losses on the enemy.

How the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces changed the situation at the front

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported, the Kursk operation distracted a significant number of Russian servicemen.

Now we can state that about 30,000 military personnel have already been transferred to the Kursk direction and this number is growing.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also noted that the enemy is trying to withdraw units from other directions, and on the contrary, it is increasing its efforts in the Pokrovsky direction.

Our soldiers do everything for the safety of the civilian population, fierce battles continue every day, this is the area of our special attention, - said Sirskyi.

Oleksandr Syrskyi also reported that one of the tasks of the offensive operation in the Kursk direction was precisely the diversion of significant enemy forces from other directions.

First of all, this applies to the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. Of course, the enemy understands this, which is why he concentrates his main efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, where his most combat-ready units are concentrated, said Syrskyi.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 170 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynovo, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.

  • In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Makiivka, Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

  • In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled seven assaults near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka.

  • On the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks in the Toretsk and New York areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 60 assaults in the areas of Kalinove, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka and Karlivka. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to maintain defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky reported on the new successes of the AFU in Kurshchyna
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian army of drones became the key to the success of the Kurshchyna operation
The Ukrainian army of drones became the key to the success of the Kurshchyna operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces captured almost 600 soldiers of the Russian Federation as part of the operation in Kurshchyna — Syrskyi
The Armed Forces captured almost 600 soldiers of the Russian Federation as part of the operation in Kurshchyna — Syrskyi

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?