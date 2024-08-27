The Russian Federation transferred 30,000 soldiers from Ukraine thanks to the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces

The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna forced the Kremlin to transfer 30,000 Russian soldiers from Ukraine to this direction.

How the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces changed the situation at the front

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported, the Kursk operation distracted a significant number of Russian servicemen.

Now we can state that about 30,000 military personnel have already been transferred to the Kursk direction and this number is growing. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also noted that the enemy is trying to withdraw units from other directions, and on the contrary, it is increasing its efforts in the Pokrovsky direction.

Our soldiers do everything for the safety of the civilian population, fierce battles continue every day, this is the area of our special attention, - said Sirskyi. Share

Oleksandr Syrskyi also reported that one of the tasks of the offensive operation in the Kursk direction was precisely the diversion of significant enemy forces from other directions.

First of all, this applies to the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. Of course, the enemy understands this, which is why he concentrates his main efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, where his most combat-ready units are concentrated, said Syrskyi. Share

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 170 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynovo, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Makiivka, Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled seven assaults near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks in the Toretsk and New York areas.