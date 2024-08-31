Fighters of the landing units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have captured 7 tanks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the Kursk operation.

What is known about the seizure by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of the equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna

According to the information of the fighters of the 80th Halytskyi DShB, the latest T-90M, four T-80 BVM vehicles and two T-72 tanks were captured.

I always dreamed of winning a Russian tank, - notes one of the soldiers of the 80th DSHB. Share

It is noted that the fighters of the 80th Halytskyi DShB, together with units of special forces of the SBU, managed to capture several new T-80 BVMs on the outskirts of the city of Suja in the first days of fighting in the Kursk region.

One of the tank officers of the Galician brigade emphasizes that the trophy tanks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation will be a good addition and will strengthen the tank fist of the Lviv paratroopers in future battles with the Russians.

According to him, some captured enemy tanks have little mileage and were recently released and thrown into battle.

However, some are in need of repair.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), during August 30, the Ukrainian military managed to advance to the east of the Cherkassy River and Nizhnaya Parova, north of Suja.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also conducted an assault southwest of Korenevo near Snagosti and Krasnooctyabrskogo and on several other areas of the front in the area of Korenevo and Suzhi.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers had a slight advance on the southern edge of Korenevoy, in the fields north of Olhovka, which is east of Korenevo, and south of Sheptuhovka, which is northeast of Korenevo.