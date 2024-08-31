As part of efforts to strengthen the defense in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military command deployed one of the few "Kara-Dag" brigades prepared for the offensive.

What is known about the deployment of the offensive brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Kara-Dag" in the Pokrovska region

Journalists of the publication note that the fighters of the "Kara-Dag" brigade, numbering up to 2 thousand people, were transferred to Pokrovsk from the south of Ukraine.

The movement of a brigade numbering about 2,000 people from its usual positions in the south of Ukraine to an unfamiliar battlefield in the east emphasizes the urgency of Ukraine's problems between Avdiivka and Pokrovsk, the authors of the article emphasize.

Armored vehicles of the "Kara-Dag" brigade

According to Forbes analyst David Ax, the "Kara-Dag" brigade as part of the National Guard of Ukraine was formed in 2014.

What is known about the combat experience of the "Kara-Dag" brigade

The brigade took part in combat operations near Melitopol at the beginning of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022.

For two years, this brigade practically remained in the same district.

At the same time, the dispatch of the brigade did not stop the Russian offensive, and the question arises as to where the other reserves of Ukraine are located, - asks the analyst of the publication.

At the same time, Russian propagandists claim that the Armed Forces still have about 5 fully equipped and well-equipped brigades in reserve.

In particular, the Russian propagandist Yevgeny Norin states that probably the military command of Ukraine plans to deploy these brigades elsewhere in order to achieve some kind of decisive blow.