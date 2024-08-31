As part of efforts to strengthen the defense in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military command deployed one of the few "Kara-Dag" brigades prepared for the offensive.
The deployment of the 'Kara-Dag' brigade in the Pokrovsk region is a critical move by the Ukrainian military to bolster defense and potentially launch strategic offensives.
Analyst David Ax raises questions about the adequacy of Ukrainian defense reserves and the potential need for deploying additional brigades for decisive strikes.
The combat experience of the 'Kara-Dag' brigade, including participation in battles near Melitopol, underscores its readiness for engagements in the volatile region.
The movement of the brigade from southern Ukraine to the battlefield in the east emphasizes the pressing nature of defense challenges between Avdiivka and Pokrovsk.
The article discusses the complex strategy of Ukrainian leaders in deploying the 'Kara-Dag' brigade and addresses concerns raised by Russian propagandists regarding potential strategic moves by the Ukrainian military.
What is known about the deployment of the offensive brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Kara-Dag" in the Pokrovska region
Journalists of the publication note that the fighters of the "Kara-Dag" brigade, numbering up to 2 thousand people, were transferred to Pokrovsk from the south of Ukraine.
According to Forbes analyst David Ax, the "Kara-Dag" brigade as part of the National Guard of Ukraine was formed in 2014.
What is known about the combat experience of the "Kara-Dag" brigade
The brigade took part in combat operations near Melitopol at the beginning of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022.
For two years, this brigade practically remained in the same district.
At the same time, Russian propagandists claim that the Armed Forces still have about 5 fully equipped and well-equipped brigades in reserve.
In particular, the Russian propagandist Yevgeny Norin states that probably the military command of Ukraine plans to deploy these brigades elsewhere in order to achieve some kind of decisive blow.
