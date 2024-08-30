According to the military analyst and former spokesman of the General Staff, Vladyslav Seleznyov, the Ukrainian military needs to hold out for about 3 more weeks, and then there will be a chance to stop the advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation towards Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

What is known about the chances of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stop the advance of the Russian army towards Pokrovsk

Seleznev notes that he is basing his own calculations on the forecasts of the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence, Kirill Budanov, that by the end of September, the offensive forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation should be exhausted.

That is, it is said that somewhere by the middle of September, perhaps by the end of September, the enemy should run out of these resources. If the Ukrainian troops can hold out for at least three weeks, there is a chance that the enemy will not succeed in his plans, the analyst suggests. Share

Artillery of the ZSU

Seleznyov reminded that while the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues in Kurshchyna, the aggressor country will be forced to use part of its forces there.

How the operation of the Armed Forces of Kursk can save Pokrovsk from the occupation of the Russian Federation

He explained that at least 50,000 experienced soldiers are needed to oppose the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In order for the enemy to have a guaranteed opportunity to eliminate the Ukrainian bridgehead on the territory of the Kursk region, he needs at least 50,000 personnel. Where to get these resources, if the absolute majority of those resources are already used in various areas of the front? Seleznev asks. Share

The analyst also emphasized the ambiguity of the statements regarding the absence of fortifications in the Pokrovsk region.

Again, it was not enough to build an engineering fortification. It must be provided with trained and equipped personnel who will hold the defensive lines and positions, - notes the former spokesman of the General Staff. Share

Seleznyov also reminded that the enemy has a numerical and aviation advantage that helps him advance.

So he concluded that the Russians are advancing, and "so far we have no opportunity to stop this advance, in the Pokrovsky direction in particular."