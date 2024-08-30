According to the military analyst and former spokesman of the General Staff, Vladyslav Seleznyov, the Ukrainian military needs to hold out for about 3 more weeks, and then there will be a chance to stop the advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation towards Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military needs to hold out for about 3 more weeks to have a chance to stop the advance of the Russian army towards Pokrovsk.
- Strategic calculations indicate that the Russian army may face resource depletion by the end of September, providing an opportunity for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the offensive.
- The ongoing operation in Kurshchyna requires significant resources from the Russian side, potentially hampering their plans to advance towards Pokrovsk.
- In order to oppose the Kursk operation, the Russian army would need at least 50,000 personnel, putting a strain on their available resources across various fronts.
- The ambiguity surrounding the absence of fortifications in the Pokrovsk region highlights the importance of trained and equipped personnel to maintain defensive lines against the advancing Russian forces.
What is known about the chances of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stop the advance of the Russian army towards Pokrovsk
Seleznev notes that he is basing his own calculations on the forecasts of the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence, Kirill Budanov, that by the end of September, the offensive forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation should be exhausted.
Seleznyov reminded that while the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues in Kurshchyna, the aggressor country will be forced to use part of its forces there.
How the operation of the Armed Forces of Kursk can save Pokrovsk from the occupation of the Russian Federation
He explained that at least 50,000 experienced soldiers are needed to oppose the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
The analyst also emphasized the ambiguity of the statements regarding the absence of fortifications in the Pokrovsk region.
Seleznyov also reminded that the enemy has a numerical and aviation advantage that helps him advance.
So he concluded that the Russians are advancing, and "so far we have no opportunity to stop this advance, in the Pokrovsky direction in particular."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-