The fierce nature of the battles. Syrsky visited the AFU brigades in the Pokrovsky direction

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, spent several days working in the brigades that are leading the defense in the Pokrovsky direction. According to him, work in the headquarters continues almost 24 hours a day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military personnel demonstrate courage and heroism in fierce battles with overwhelming enemy forces in the Pokrovsky direction.
- Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi works tirelessly to strengthen the defense of troops in the most challenging areas of the front and provide necessary resources for combat operations.
- The intense battles in the eastern outskirts of Grodivka, Kamiany and Krasny ravines, Novogrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Selidovo highlight the harsh realities faced by Ukrainian forces.
- Specific brigades like the 25th separate airborne brigade, 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Hunter Brigade, and 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade are commended for their extraordinary resilience and valor in battle.
- Despite facing an enemy with superior numbers and firepower, Ukrainian soldiers continue to neutralize invaders and fortify defense lines in the face of relentless attacks.
Syrsky visited the Pokrovsky front line
According to him, the most intense battles are taking place on the eastern outskirts of Grodivka, further along the border of the Kamiany and Krasny ravines, directly in Novogrodivka, below, in the area of the eastern outskirts of Mykhailivka, which is located in front of Selidovo.
According to him, the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade show extraordinary resilience, as a result of which the enemy suffers heavy losses.
The Commander-in-Chief also praised the servicemen of the 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Hunter Brigade and the 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who leave no chance for the enemy to return alive and unharmed from the battlefield.
In such conditions, our main task is to strengthen the defense of our troops in the most difficult areas of the front, to provide the brigades with a sufficient amount of ammunition and other material and technical means. Actually, my work was devoted to the solution of these issues, — noted Sirskyi.
What is known about the situation in the Pokrovsk region
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, the situation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, where the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its own offensive, remains tense.
According to him, the enemy uses its own advantage in the number of personnel, military equipment, artillery systems and aviation.
The enemy is trying to knock out the section of the Konstantinovka-Pokrovsk road, which he is trying to disrupt the logistical connection of the Defense Forces, — explains Sirskyi.
He noted that the Russian occupiers are paying a very high price for advancing in the direction of Pokrovsk.
