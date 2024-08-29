The fierce nature of the battles. Syrsky visited the AFU brigades in the Pokrovsky direction

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, spent several days working in the brigades that are leading the defense in the Pokrovsky direction. According to him, work in the headquarters continues almost 24 hours a day.

Syrsky visited the Pokrovsky front line

He worked for several days in a row in the brigades leading the defense in the Pokrovsky direction, where at that time the most difficult situation had developed. Work in the headquarters continues almost 24 hours a day. You constantly have to make non-standard decisions to strengthen the defense and destroy the advancing enemy.

According to him, the most intense battles are taking place on the eastern outskirts of Grodivka, further along the border of the Kamiany and Krasny ravines, directly in Novogrodivka, below, in the area of the eastern outskirts of Mykhailivka, which is located in front of Selidovo.

Battles are extremely tough. The enemy throws into battle everything that can move and advance, trying to break through the defense of our troops. Our fighters show courage and heroism in battles with overwhelming enemy forces. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to him, the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade show extraordinary resilience, as a result of which the enemy suffers heavy losses.

The Commander-in-Chief also praised the servicemen of the 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Hunter Brigade and the 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who leave no chance for the enemy to return alive and unharmed from the battlefield.

In such conditions, our main task is to strengthen the defense of our troops in the most difficult areas of the front, to provide the brigades with a sufficient amount of ammunition and other material and technical means. Actually, my work was devoted to the solution of these issues, — noted Sirskyi.

What is known about the situation in the Pokrovsk region

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, the situation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, where the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its own offensive, remains tense.

The head of the Armed Forces emphasized that about 50 clashes between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers take place every day in the Pokrovsky direction.

According to him, the enemy uses its own advantage in the number of personnel, military equipment, artillery systems and aviation.

The enemy is trying to knock out the section of the Konstantinovka-Pokrovsk road, which he is trying to disrupt the logistical connection of the Defense Forces, — explains Sirskyi.

He noted that the Russian occupiers are paying a very high price for advancing in the direction of Pokrovsk.