Ukraine continues to achieve its goals in the Rostov region of Russia. Thus, on August 19, the Defense Forces were able to capture Russian soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces achieved their goals in the Rostov region by capturing Russian soldiers.
- More than a hundred servicemen of the Russian army voluntarily surrendered to the Ukrainian military after being abandoned by their own military leadership.
- The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are advancing at the front, controlling already 82 settlements of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.
Syrsky reported to Zelensky about the situation in Kurshchyna
Also, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front, in particular, on the battles in the Pokrovsky direction and the defense of Toretsk.
In addition, according to the president, he and Syrsky talked about "some aspects of our missile program."
More than 100 soldiers of the Russian army voluntarily surrendered as prisoners in Kurshchyna
On August 15, a company of Russian soldiers decided to surrender after the military leadership of the aggressor country abandoned them to their own devices.
It is emphasized that the commanders simply left more than a hundred soldiers, after which they decided to surrender to the Ukrainian military.
The Armed Forces captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).
On August 15, Sirsky reported that since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have advanced up to one and a half kilometers in separate directions in the Kursk region and already control 82 settlements of the Russian Federation.
