SSO fighters showed the destruction of Russian soldiers during the operation in Kurshchyna — video

Ukrainian fighters of the Special Operations Forces showed part of the combat operations during the operation in the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian fighters continue the operation in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the Russian military is trying to hide in the areas of industrial zones, in equipped positions and in civilian houses of local residents.

In the released video, soldiers of one of the units of the SSpO of Ukraine demonstrate part of their work on identifying and destroying enemy forces.

Ambushes, assaults, aiming artillery and taking prisoners are the daily work of Special Operations Forces operators in enemy territory, the post says.

What is the situation in Kurshchyna

On August 15, the Armed Forces advanced to a distance of up to one and a half kilometers in separate directions in the Kursk region, and currently they control 82 settlements of the Russian Federation.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported during the Staff Meeting, since the beginning of the current day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in separate directions in the Kursk region at a distance of 500 meters to 1.5 km.

They also repelled three enemy attacks and continue to conduct offensive operations.

Oleksandr Syrsky also added that since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles.