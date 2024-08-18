British equipment, including drones, played a central role in Ukraine's new offensive on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

What was Britain's participation in the offensive of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region

The Times reports that the British government was ready to publish a video of the use of Challenger 2 tanks by the Ukrainian military on the territory of Russia.

It is noted that British equipment, in particular drones, played a key role in the offensive against Ukraine, and British advisers have been actively cooperating with the Ukrainian military for the past two years.

Putin's top aide Mykola Patrushev accused Western special services of planning the attack, which began on August 6 on Zelensky's order. At the same time, the British leadership previously allowed the use of its equipment on the territory of Russia under the conditions of compliance with international law.

When the war in Ukraine broke out in 2022, then-Conservative Defense Minister Sir Ben Wallace allowed the Ukrainian military to use British equipment on Russian territory, subject to compliance with international law, which allows offensive attacks on airfields and supply lines in self-defense, The Times recalled. Share

British officials have emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine at a critical moment, noting that openness about Britain's role is part of the new strategy.

The operation in the Kursk region, according to experts, is aimed at raising morale in Ukraine and easing the pressure on Donbas. Western analysts believe that the Ukrainians will not try to hold all captured positions, but this is a success for Ukraine and a serious defeat for the Russian military.

The Times emphasized that the next few months could be decisive in the war. However, the only British weapon that cannot be used on the territory of the Russian Federation is the Storm Shadow cruise missile. At the same time, it is known that Shapps, Wallace's successor, allowed its use in the Crimea.

The publication also points to the efforts of the British government to strengthen support for Ukraine due to the possible return of Donald Trump to power.

What is known about the use of Western equipment by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive

According to George Barros, a researcher from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the offensive on Kurshchyna has already involved German mine-clearance tanks and German tank-type armored personnel carriers, as well as Stryker BBMs received from the United States and at least one French-made armored personnel carrier.

At the same time, as stated in the material, Ukrainian officials are trying to convince Western partners to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on strategic objects and targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The head of the British Ministry of Defense, John Healy, during a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, noted that the Ukrainian military continues to put up heroic resistance to the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

They discussed the need to "support Ukraine as much as it will be needed and supply it with vital equipment.