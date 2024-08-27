According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, the situation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, where the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its own offensive, remains tense.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsk region in Donetsk remains tense with about 50 clashes between Ukrainian troops and Russian occupiers daily.
- Russian army faces significant losses in personnel and economically due to the conflict in the Pokrovsky direction.
- Ukrainian military is determined to stop the advance of Russian troops and stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsk region.
- Humanitarian crisis requires evacuation and assistance for affected populations in the conflict-ridden area.
- Military efforts are focused on neutralizing invaders and securing defense lines to ensure control remains with the Ukrainian forces.
What is known about the situation in the Pokrovsk region
The head of the Armed Forces emphasized that about 50 clashes between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers take place every day in the Pokrovsky direction.
According to him, the enemy uses its own advantage in the number of personnel, military equipment, artillery systems and aviation.
He noted that the Russian occupiers are paying a very high price for advancing in the direction of Pokrovsk.
He added that despite the difficult situation, it remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.
The command of the defense forces is doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in this direction, Syrsky assured.
What the Ukrainian military says about the situation in the Pokrovska region
According to Oleksandr Solonko, a military officer of the 411th unmanned systems brigade, in an interview with Radio NV, in the Pokrovsk region, the Ukrainian military is making maximum efforts to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers and inflict numerous losses on the enemy.
According to him, currently the key direction of hostilities has shifted in the direction of Myrnograd.
Solonko also noted that the humanitarian situation in the Pokrovska region also remains very difficult.
On the other hand, as the defense attorney emphasized, such actions also deal a blow to the Ukrainian economy.
