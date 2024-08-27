Syrskyi called the losses of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction insane
Syrskyi called the losses of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction insane

Alexander Syrsky
Source:  online.ua

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, the situation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, where the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues its own offensive, remains tense.

Points of attention

  • The Pokrovsk region in Donetsk remains tense with about 50 clashes between Ukrainian troops and Russian occupiers daily.
  • Russian army faces significant losses in personnel and economically due to the conflict in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • Ukrainian military is determined to stop the advance of Russian troops and stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsk region.
  • Humanitarian crisis requires evacuation and assistance for affected populations in the conflict-ridden area.
  • Military efforts are focused on neutralizing invaders and securing defense lines to ensure control remains with the Ukrainian forces.

What is known about the situation in the Pokrovsk region

The head of the Armed Forces emphasized that about 50 clashes between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers take place every day in the Pokrovsky direction.

According to him, the enemy uses its own advantage in the number of personnel, military equipment, artillery systems and aviation.

The enemy is trying to knock out the section of the "Konstantynivka-Pokrovsk" road, which he is trying to disrupt the logistical connection of the Defense Forces, - explains Sirskyi.

He noted that the Russian occupiers are paying a very high price for advancing in the direction of Pokrovsk.

On average, our soldiers neutralize 300 invaders every day in this direction, work is actively underway on the daily equipment of our positions and defense lines, - emphasized the head of the Armed Forces.

He added that despite the difficult situation, it remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.

The command of the defense forces is doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in this direction, Syrsky assured.

What the Ukrainian military says about the situation in the Pokrovska region

According to Oleksandr Solonko, a military officer of the 411th unmanned systems brigade, in an interview with Radio NV, in the Pokrovsk region, the Ukrainian military is making maximum efforts to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers and inflict numerous losses on the enemy.

Of course, no one promised them a simple walk. It is clear that, no matter how the situation develops, we will do our best to stop them. Or at least make it so that it becomes a bone in their throat, - emphasizes Solonko.

According to him, currently the key direction of hostilities has shifted in the direction of Myrnograd.

Although they haven't gone there yet, it is already impossible to live in the southern quarters, which are closest to the war zone. If any of the people remain there, they must be forcibly removed, because this part of the city is unfit for life, - emphasized the military officer.

Solonko also noted that the humanitarian situation in the Pokrovska region also remains very difficult.

In addition to Myrnograd and Pokrovsk, there are a number of settlements, villages and cities from which people are being evacuated, losing their homes, and their lives are falling apart. Mines are being flooded, which may soon be occupied, because it is obvious that it makes no sense to leave resources under the control of the enemy, which he will then want to use in his economic interests, - the military officer emphasizes.

On the other hand, as the defense attorney emphasized, such actions also deal a blow to the Ukrainian economy.

Mines that are very interesting for our economy are concentrated in the Pokrovska region. This is an economic loss, additional pressure on the country's social security system, because a huge number of people are being evacuated, they all need help. This extracts an additional economic resource from the country, - adds Solonko.

