According to the representatives of the Atesh partisan movement, the desire of the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation to achieve success in the offensive in the Pokrovsk region is turning into numerous losses for the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the offensive in the Pokrovsk region

Atesh, referring to its own agent in the 15th OMSB of the Russian Federation, declares that the Russian occupiers have sent large forces to carry out assaults in the Pokrovsk region, but attempts to reach the city and capture it are turning into terrible losses for the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the 15th brigade of the Russian occupiers was fully involved in the assaults in the Pokrovsk region. In the course of hostilities, a large number of military equipment breaks down, soldiers lose coordination, which leads to chaos and increased losses of the invaders.

At the same time, mothers and wives of servicemen write letters to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a request to understand the situation, but they are only advised to turn to other authorities.

Will the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna succeed in forcing the Russian army to transfer forces from the front in Donetsk region

In the material of the Financial Times publication, it is noted that as a result of the offensive in Kurshchyna, the Ukrainian Armed Forces took control of more territories in 2 weeks than the occupying army of the Russian Federation during the past year.

However, at present, the goal of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, to force the Russian occupiers to transfer part of their forces from the front in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, remains unfulfilled.

According to the commander of one of the artillery brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the east of Ukraine, part of the reason for the large-scale offensive of the Russian occupiers in Donbas is the transfer of part of the forces and resources by the military leadership of Ukraine to the north.

The military officer emphasized that his unit had to return to the rationing of artillery ammunition, as part of it was taken to support the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

The publication notes that before the operation in Kurshchyna, Ukraine involved more than 10,000 troops, including elite airborne troops and mechanized brigades, which participated in the defense of key areas of the front in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to one of the Ukrainian military officials, he noted that the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas had serious problems even before the start of the offensive in Kurshchyna.

Journalists of the publication, referring to the investigator of intelligence data from open sources Naalsio, note that the Ukrainian military has probably already lost at least 51 units of armored vehicles in the battles in Kurshchyna, including German Marder vehicles, American Strykers and Himars missiles.

And although US officials said this week that they saw signs that Russia was moving troops from the south and east of Ukraine north to Kursk, these forces are moving from the southern axis and occupied Crimea, places that are unlikely to affect the situation in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian soldiers and military analysts also say there are no clear signs that Russia is moving significant numbers of troops from the hottest part of the front in the country's east.