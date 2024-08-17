General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 25 attacks of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on August 17, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The terrorist state does not stop using aviation and artillery along the border of the Sumy region. In particular, areas of the settlements of Fotovyzh, Bachivsk, Druzhba, Novovasylivka, Velyka Berizka, Romashkove, Progress, Popivka, Timofiivka, Pokrovka came under artillery fire. Enemy aviation also struck the areas of Zarutske, Starykove, Khotyn, Yunakivka and Basivka with anti-aircraft missiles, using a total of 11 guided air bombs so far.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four assaults near Chasovoy Yar. Three of these clashes are ongoing.

Battles continue in the Siversky direction , the enemy is attacking near Verkhnokamyansky, Spirny, Vyimka and Pereizny, the occupiers tried to break through our defenses six times. All attacks are repelled.

Enemy attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, Grekivka, Novoyehorivka, and Dibrova do not stop in the Lymansk direction . Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 14 clashes in this direction, and five clashes are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction four times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Berestovo and in the direction of Lozova. Two clashes in the Stelmakhivka area are still ongoing.

Today , in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts four times. The battle is still going on in Vovchansk.

The Toretsky direction remains one of the hottest and priority directions for the enemy army, the number of enemy attacks here is currently seven. Today, the enemy is mainly attacking near the settlements of Severnye, Toretsk and Zalizne, our defenders are giving a decent rebuff to the enemy. Six battles have already been completed. Also, the aggressor's aircraft attacked Kurdyumivka with unguided air missiles.

The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsky direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vozdvizheneka, Myrolyubivka, Novotroitskyi, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelany, Zavitny and attacked in the direction of Zeleny Pol. The defense forces, restraining the onslaught, have already repelled 25 enemy attacks, 11 clashes are still ongoing. Oleksandropol suffered an airstrike by the NARs.

In the Kurakhiv direction , invaders attacked our units nine times, tried to advance near Kostyantynivka. An air strike was carried out on Memryk with a guided aerial bomb.

In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders tried to attack in the direction of Vugledar, there was one unsuccessful attempt.

One enemy attack was also repelled in the Dnieper direction .