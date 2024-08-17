General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 25 attacks of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to resolutely fight against the invaders and resist the enemy's numerous attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. As of 4:00 p.m. on August 17, the number of combat engagements increased to 72. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where it conducted more than a third of all attacks.
Current situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on August 17, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Today , in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts four times. The battle is still going on in Vovchansk.
The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction four times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Berestovo and in the direction of Lozova. Two clashes in the Stelmakhivka area are still ongoing.
Enemy attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, Grekivka, Novoyehorivka, and Dibrova do not stop in the Lymansk direction . Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 14 clashes in this direction, and five clashes are still ongoing. The situation is under control.
Battles continue in the Siversky direction , the enemy is attacking near Verkhnokamyansky, Spirny, Vyimka and Pereizny, the occupiers tried to break through our defenses six times. All attacks are repelled.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four assaults near Chasovoy Yar. Three of these clashes are ongoing.
The Toretsky direction remains one of the hottest and priority directions for the enemy army, the number of enemy attacks here is currently seven. Today, the enemy is mainly attacking near the settlements of Severnye, Toretsk and Zalizne, our defenders are giving a decent rebuff to the enemy. Six battles have already been completed. Also, the aggressor's aircraft attacked Kurdyumivka with unguided air missiles.
The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsky direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vozdvizheneka, Myrolyubivka, Novotroitskyi, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelany, Zavitny and attacked in the direction of Zeleny Pol. The defense forces, restraining the onslaught, have already repelled 25 enemy attacks, 11 clashes are still ongoing. Oleksandropol suffered an airstrike by the NARs.
In the Kurakhiv direction , invaders attacked our units nine times, tried to advance near Kostyantynivka. An air strike was carried out on Memryk with a guided aerial bomb.
In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders tried to attack in the direction of Vugledar, there was one unsuccessful attempt.
One enemy attack was also repelled in the Dnieper direction .
Today, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region by air, dropping three anti-aircraft missiles in the Novodanilivka region, and struck Novoandriivka and Kamianskyi with unguided air missiles.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 17, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 598,180 (+1,230) people,
tanks — 8501 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,473 (+12) units,
artillery systems — 16,985 (+58) units,
RSZV — 1160 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 923 (+1) units,
aircraft — 367 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,714 (+55) units,
cruise missiles — 2432 (+3) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22913 (+65) units,
special equipment — 2844 (+15) units.
