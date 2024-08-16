General Staff Latest: AFU repulsed 75 attacks by the Russian army during the day

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to resolutely oppose the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. The Russian occupiers will continue to try to use their superiority in manpower and air support. As of 4:00 p.m. on August 16, the number of combat engagements had increased to 75. The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where almost a third of all attacks took place.
Current situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 16/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff.
In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts eight times. The battle is still going on in Vovchansk.
Seven times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Near Hlushkivka, Kruglyakivka and Andriivka, the attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces. The attack towards Lozova is still ongoing. There is a battle going on. The occupiers carried out two airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.
On the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Torsky. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have already been six skirmishes in this direction, and the battle near Makiivka is still ongoing. The situation is under control. The districts of Osynovo, Druzhelyubivka, and Serebryanka were hit by Russian bombs — in total, the occupiers engaged eight KABs.
The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops on the Siverskyi direction , however, receives a tough rebuff from the Ukrainian soldiers. For example, in the vicinity of Verkhnyokamyansky, Spirny, and Pereizny, the occupiers tried seven times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. All attacks stopped.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assaults near Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar. Two of these clashes are ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to eight. The enemy attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Bila Hora, where our defenders repulse two assaults. In the districts of New York, Zalizny and Nelipivka, six clashes have already been completed. The aggressor's aviation bombarded Toretsk, and the occupiers also bombarded Dachne and New York with unguided air missiles.
The highest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsky direction . Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Vozdvizheneka, Vodyanny, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Zhelany, Kalynyvka, Ptychy areas and attacked in the direction of Zeleny Pol. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repulsed 17 enemy attacks, six battles are still ongoing. Suffered three airstrikes by the Oleksandropol National Army.
In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, invaders have attacked our units nine times. They tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Oleksandrivka, and Kostyantynivka. The last one was beaten by NARs.
One assault of the enemy in the direction of Kostyantynivka was repulsed in the Vremivsk direction . Russian unguided rockets exploded near Vugledar and Novodonetskyi — the invaders fired from Ka-52 helicopters.
In the area of Malaya Tokmachka in the Orihiv direction, the occupiers tried unsuccessfully to advance once, but were strongly repulsed.
The situation is similar in the Dnieper direction — one enemy attack was also repulsed there.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 16, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 08.16.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 596,950 (+1,330) people,
tanks — 8496 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,461 (+35) units,
artillery systems — 16,927 (+59) units,
RSZV — 1,159 (+5) units,
air defense equipment — 922 (+0) units,
aircraft — 367 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,659 (+61) units,
cruise missiles — 2,429 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,848 (+73) units,
special equipment — 2,829 (+16) units.
