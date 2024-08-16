General Staff Latest: AFU repulsed 75 attacks by the Russian army during the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 16/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff.

The invaders used aviation and artillery, hitting the border areas of the Sumy region. In particular, areas of the settlements of Fotovizh, Stara Huta, Novooleksandrivka and Druzhba came under artillery fire. The enemy was attacking Bachivsk with anti-aircraft guns. He also carried out airstrikes near Stepko, Myropyllya, Mala Rybytsa, Kyyanytsia, and Krasnopillya.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts eight times. The battle is still going on in Vovchansk.

Seven times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Near Hlushkivka, Kruglyakivka and Andriivka, the attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces. The attack towards Lozova is still ongoing. There is a battle going on. The occupiers carried out two airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.

On the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Torsky. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have already been six skirmishes in this direction, and the battle near Makiivka is still ongoing. The situation is under control. The districts of Osynovo, Druzhelyubivka, and Serebryanka were hit by Russian bombs — in total, the occupiers engaged eight KABs.

The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops on the Siverskyi direction , however, receives a tough rebuff from the Ukrainian soldiers. For example, in the vicinity of Verkhnyokamyansky, Spirny, and Pereizny, the occupiers tried seven times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. All attacks stopped.