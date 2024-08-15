According to the information of the General Staff, during the past day the Ukrainian military liquidated another 1,220 soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

personnel - about 595 thousand 620 (+1 thousand 220) people,

tanks ‒ 8 thousand 484 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16 thousand 426 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 16 thousand 868 (+47) units,

RSZV – 1 thousand 154 (+3) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 922 (+1) units,

aircraft – 367 (+1) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13 thousand 598 (+50),

cruise missiles - 2,428 (+2),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 22 thousand 775 (+65) units,

special equipment ‒ 2 thousand 813 (+0)

What analysts say about the situation on the fronts in Ukraine

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the occupation army of the Russian Federation recently managed to advance north of Kharkiv.

With reference to geolocation data as of August 13, analysts note that the Russian invaders have advanced near the eastern bank of the Travyansky Reservoir to the west of Hlyboky and to the north of Kharkiv.

In addition, analysts provide geolocation data as of August 14, according to which the criminal army of the Russian Federation advanced south along the windbreak in the field southeast of Lukyantsi and Hlybokoy.

In addition, as noted in the ISW, during August 14, fighting continued along the Kupyansk-Svatov-Kreminna line, but without confirmed changes in the front line.

Military Armed Forces

According to the information of the General Staff, the Russian occupiers carried out attacks to the northeast of Kupyansk in the area of Sinkivka, to the southeast of Kupyansk near Petropavlivka, Berestovo, Novoosynovo, Kruglyakivka, to the northwest of Kreminnaya near Makiivka, Nevsky, Terniv, to the southwest from Kreminnaya in the Serebryansky Forest area.

In Donetsk region, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation made unsuccessful offensive attempts to the northeast of Siversk near Bilogorivka, to the east of Siversk near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, to the southeast of Siversk near Spirny and Vyimka.

Fighting continued near Chasov Yar; to the north of Chasovoy Yar near White Mountain; to the east of Chasovoy Yar near Ivanivskoye; and to the southeast of Chasovoy Yar near Andriivka, however, without changes to the front line.

Attacks by the Russian occupiers continued in the Toretsk area, east of Toretsk near Severny, southeast of Toretsk near Zalizny, south of Toretsk near New York, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukhoi Balka.

Analysts, referring to geolocation data as of August 13-14, note that the Russian invaders advanced in the fields north of Novoselivka First and northwest of Zhelany, both southeast of Pokrovsk.

The ground attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation continued to the northeast of Pokrovsk near Malynyvka, to the east of Pokrovsk near Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrivka, Zeleny Polya, Elizavetivka, to the southeast of Pokrovsk near Kalinovoy, Vodyanyi, Skuchny, Karlivka, Ptichny.

Russian forces continued ground attacks west of Donetsk in the Krasnohorivka and Georgiivka area and southwest of Donetsk in the Kostiantynivka, Vodyanyi and Vugledar areas, but did not make any confirmed advances.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, positional combat continued in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region, but without any advances by the Russian occupiers.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked near Robotyny, north of Robotyny near Novodanilivka, and northeast of Robotyny near Malaya Tokmachka.

On August 12 and 13, positional combat operations continued on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson region, including on the islands in the Dnieper delta.