The Russian occupiers began to dig trenches on the line of a possible advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

What is happening in Kurshchyna

The OSINTtechnical analyst published satellite images showing that defensive trenches are being built near the Lgov-Suzha highway one and a half kilometers from the city of Suzha.

Russian forces are rapidly digging a network of trenches in Kursk Oblast, with only one catch:



The trenches are 45km behind the border.



According to satellite images, the closest of the trenches under construction to Ukraine is located near the village of Viktorivka, 45 kilometers from the border.

The furthest one is at the intersection of the Selikhovy Dvory - Ivanine and Dyakonov - Suzha highways, near Kursk, 75 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine has already achieved one of the main goals of the Kursk operation

Russia has already begun withdrawing part of its troops from Ukraine in order to stop the rapid offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna.

It is important to understand that in this way the Armed Forces implemented one of the key tasks of their breakthrough.

We are going on the offensive... The goal is to stretch the enemy's positions, inflict maximum losses on him and destabilize the situation in Russia, since they are unable to protect their own border, one of the Ukrainian high-ranking officials said recently, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Share