The Russian occupiers began to dig trenches on the line of a possible advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.
- The Russian occupiers began digging trenches in Kurshchyna after the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the analysis of satellite images confirms.
- Ukraine has already achieved one of the main goals of the Kursk operation: to force Russia to withdraw part of its troops from the Kursk region.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces implemented the key task of their breakthrough, stretching the enemy's positions and inflicting significant losses on him.
- As of the evening of August 13, Ukraine controls about 1,040 square meters. km of the territory of Russia, which testifies to the successful activity of the Armed Forces.
What is happening in Kurshchyna
The OSINTtechnical analyst published satellite images showing that defensive trenches are being built near the Lgov-Suzha highway one and a half kilometers from the city of Suzha.
The trenches are 45km behind the border.
Russian forces have been developing a trench network that, if fallen back to, would cede Ukraine a massive amount of territory. pic.twitter.com/dXje3n1qn8
According to satellite images, the closest of the trenches under construction to Ukraine is located near the village of Viktorivka, 45 kilometers from the border.
The furthest one is at the intersection of the Selikhovy Dvory - Ivanine and Dyakonov - Suzha highways, near Kursk, 75 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
Ukraine has already achieved one of the main goals of the Kursk operation
Russia has already begun withdrawing part of its troops from Ukraine in order to stop the rapid offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian Kurshchyna.
It is important to understand that in this way the Armed Forces implemented one of the key tasks of their breakthrough.
It is also worth noting that as of the evening of August 13, Ukraine controls about 1,040 square meters. km of the territory of Russia.
