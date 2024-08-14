On the night of August 14, Ukrainian forces were able to destroy another enemy Su-34 during the advance in the Kursk region of Russia.

Russia lost another Su-34

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the destruction of the enemy target.

The official announcement emphasizes that during the execution of a combat mission, the forces and means of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

The work to eliminate the occupiers, their equipment and weapons continues unceasingly.

It is worth noting that this is not the first Russian aircraft that Ukrainian forces managed to destroy during the offensive in the Kursk region.

However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet announced the exact number of liquidated targets.

Ukrainian aviation has already joined the fighting in the Kursk region

As Forbes magazine managed to find out, evidence has now appeared that the Ukrainian aviation is intensifying the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna in order to make it faster and more effective.

For example, the Ukrainian Air Force began attacking enemy targets in Kurshchyna with American JDAM bombs.

Yes, they recently targeted the Russian command post in Tyotkino, a few kilometers north of the front line.

According to journalists, F-16s are not yet involved in battles in the Kursk region, because the Ukrainian command considers such operations too risky for new Western fighters.

Forbes also draws attention to the fact that the advance of the armed forces on the territory of the aggressor country does not stop.