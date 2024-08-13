Putin began the "demilitarization" of Kaliningrad — what is happening

The Kremlin is unsuccessfully trying to stop the advance of the Armed Forces in Russian Kurshchyna. For this, dictator Putin even resorted to redeployment of troops, "baring" Kaliningrad.

What is known about the "demilitarization" of Kaliningrad

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kaschyunas made a statement on this occasion.

He arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and already met with the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Laurinas Kaschyunas shared his enthusiasm for the actions of the Armed Forces "in the north", and also drew attention to the fact that now no one is saying that "red lines" have been crossed.

I say to the Lithuanian people: look at how the Ukrainians are fighting for you, because because of their struggle they (the Russians, — ed.) have to withdraw their troops from Kaliningrad. We even call it the "demilitarization" of Kaliningrad, which is happening thanks to the bravery of your military, thanks to your decisions, the minister said. Share

According to Zelenskyi, he held talks with the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania.

The focus of attention of the parties is the development of the defense-industrial complex and the primary defense needs of Ukraine.

We are grateful to Lithuania for its support from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. And we hope that you will be with us until its completion and our victory. It is very important for us. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

How Zelensky comments on the situation in Kurshchyna

For the first time, the head of state made a statement on this matter in the evening of August 12.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region is the finale of Putin's war, which will be catastrophic for him and Russia.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader decided to compare two "Kursks" in the life of the Russian dictator — the disaster on the submarine "Kursk" and the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region.