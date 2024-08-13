The breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region was a surprise for both Ukrainians and Russians. However, he most shocked the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, because this situation became a complete humiliation for him.
Points of attention
- The breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region undermined the myth of Putin's invincibility and humiliated his regime.
- Ukrainian forces demonstrate successful operations in the Kursk direction.
- Russia became the object of humiliation for the second time in 15 months thanks to the active actions of Ukraine.
Ukraine is once again destroying the myth of Putin's invincibility
As CNN notes, only 2 months ago Ukrainian forces were doing everything possible to stop Russia's new offensive in Kharkiv, and already today they have taken over 1,000 square meters under their control. km of the aggressor country.
The Armed Forces found the enemy's vulnerable spot and skilfully used it.
Ukraine once again challenged the Kremlin and proved that all claims about Russia's invincibility are simply Putin's pathetic inventions.
What to expect next
According to the journalists, the Ukrainian forces should do everything possible to ensure that the Kursk operation had a logical and successful finale.
This means that it must be as carefully designed as the breakthrough.
According to journalists, the idea of the Kremlin's invulnerability has been shattered for at least the third time in this war thanks to the efforts of Ukraine, which is not going to surrender.
