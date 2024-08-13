Russia is severely humiliated. How Ukraine manages to destroy Putin's regime

The breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region was a surprise for both Ukrainians and Russians. However, he most shocked the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, because this situation became a complete humiliation for him.

Ukraine is once again destroying the myth of Putin's invincibility

As CNN notes, only 2 months ago Ukrainian forces were doing everything possible to stop Russia's new offensive in Kharkiv, and already today they have taken over 1,000 square meters under their control. km of the aggressor country.

The Armed Forces found the enemy's vulnerable spot and skilfully used it.

A week from now, whatever the final outcome of Ukraine's invasion of Russia, Kyiv's initially incomprehensible, perhaps even ill-advised decision to send thousands of troops to the Kursk region and beyond is paying incredible dividends. For the second time in just over a year, the Kremlin has a hostile force marching in its south, and there is very little it can do about it, the article says. Share

Ukraine once again challenged the Kremlin and proved that all claims about Russia's invincibility are simply Putin's pathetic inventions.

What to expect next

According to the journalists, the Ukrainian forces should do everything possible to ensure that the Kursk operation had a logical and successful finale.

This means that it must be as carefully designed as the breakthrough.

Russia was severely humiliated for the second time in 15 months. For the first time, this was done by supporters of Putin himself, who selfishly drew attention to corruption and mismanagement. This time it is the FSB of Putin himself, which was unable to maintain control over the borders in a war of Putin's choice, the publication writes. Share

According to journalists, the idea of the Kremlin's invulnerability has been shattered for at least the third time in this war thanks to the efforts of Ukraine, which is not going to surrender.