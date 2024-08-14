According to Forbes, Ukrainian aviation has already joined the fighting in the Kursk region, which gave the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to make its advance faster and more effective.

Ukrainian aviation is involved in the battles for Kurshchyna

What is important to understand is that the Russian aviation is also actively working on this part of the front and drops several dozens of planning bombs on the Sumy region every day.

Against this background, the Ukrainian Air Force began to attack enemy targets in Kurshchyna with American JDAM bombs.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces managed to successfully hit the Russian command post in Tyotkino, a few kilometers north of the front line.

According to preliminary data, an outdated Su-27 was involved in the attack, and not one of the recently delivered F-16s to Ukraine.

Although the modern Western fighter jets that Ukraine has received are JDAM-compatible, it is likely that Ukraine intends to deploy the nimble F-16s for air defense patrols rather than riskier ground attacks.

Ukraine has a clear plan of action during the offensive in Russia

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Russia deployed approximately 3,000 aircraft for the war against Ukraine. They can drop up to 100 glider bombs per day.

However, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine manages to successfully reduce this number.

What is important to understand is that while Ukrainian Su-27s were attacking enemy positions in Kursk, other Ukrainian aircraft were bombing three Russian-controlled cities in the Kharkiv region approximately 160 km east of the Kursk salient.

Journalists also emphasize that the advance of the Armed Forces on the territory of Russia is only gaining momentum.