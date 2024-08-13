According to aviation expert Kostyantyn Kryvolap, Ukraine should be calm about the threat of massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation in response to the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- Russian Federation's technical limitations and strategic priorities make massive missile attacks on Ukraine unlikely.
- The analyst emphasizes that Russia has other priorities and equipment limitations that restrict their ability to launch large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine.
- Despite possessing missiles like Iskanders and KN-23s, the Russian Federation faces challenges in executing massive missile strikes due to equipment constraints.
- The expert highlights the limited number of Tu-95 bombers equipped with missiles in the Russian army, further diminishing the possibility of massive missile attacks.
- While theoretical scenarios exist, realistic assessments suggest that the Russian occupiers lack the capacity to carry out extensive missile strikes on Ukraine.
- Ukraine should not be overly concerned about threats from the Russian Federation regarding massive missile attacks, as the analyst provides insights into the practical limitations faced by the aggressor country.
Why Ukraine should not be afraid of the threats of the Russian Federation regarding massive missile attacks
The expert emphasized that the aggressor country currently has 12-13 Tu-95s equipped with missiles, on which no more than 26 enemy missiles can be installed.
How realistically can the Russian occupiers strike Ukraine
He also noted that if the Russian Federation aims to really hit some object, then for this they use "Iskanders", since it is a fairly accurate weapon.
