According to aviation expert Kostyantyn Kryvolap, Ukraine should be calm about the threat of massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation in response to the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Why Ukraine should not be afraid of the threats of the Russian Federation regarding massive missile attacks

Can there be a hundred Shaheds? Only theoretically, if you look at how many they can launch... since they built the plant in Elabuz and reached a more or less stable mode, they cannot physically send more than 500-550 Shaheds in a month. Moreover, the Israelis attacked the Iranian plant, and they are having problems there now, Kryvolap notes. Share

Bomber of the Russian army Tu-95

The expert emphasized that the aggressor country currently has 12-13 Tu-95s equipped with missiles, on which no more than 26 enemy missiles can be installed.

How realistically can the Russian occupiers strike Ukraine

If they want to be without the Tu-95, they will attach 3-4 missiles to them. After all, the power scheme there is such that this rocket simply breaks the wings. Then there is the Tu-22. there are a total of 27 of them left, but we discard 30%, and there will be about 18 machines that are theoretically capable of lifting the Kh-22 missile... I do not remember a single case when they could equip more than two such missiles, - explains the analyst . Share

He also noted that if the Russian Federation aims to really hit some object, then for this they use "Iskanders", since it is a fairly accurate weapon.