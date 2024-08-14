Syrsky reported on the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

On the evening of August 12, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi informed the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi that 74 settlements in the Kursk region of Russia had come under the control of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces continue their offensive and stabilization measures in the Kursk region.
- Ukrainian forces are actively developing humanitarian solutions for Russian settlements.
- President Zelensky assessed the offensive of the Armed Forces as the finale of Putin's war against Ukraine, which will turn into a disaster for Russia.
The Armed Forces continue their offensive in Russian Kurshchyna
As the head of state notes, Ukrainian forces are currently conducting inspections and stabilization measures in the territories that have come under their control.
In addition, active development of humanitarian solutions for Russian settlements continues.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces draws attention to the fact that despite difficult, intense battles, the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region continues.
Moreover, the soldiers of the Armed Forces manage to actively replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine also urged Oleksandr Syrsky "not to forget and continue training and developing the next important key steps."
How Zelensky comments on the situation in Kurshchyna
For the first time, the head of state made a statement on this matter in the evening of August 12.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region is the finale of Putin's war, which will be catastrophic for him and Russia.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader decided to compare two "Kursks" in the life of the Russian dictator - the disaster on the submarine "Kursk" and the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region.
As of the evening of August 13, Ukraine controls about 1,040 square meters. km of the territory of Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-